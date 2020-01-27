Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Weapons We Want To See Unvaulted – Jump Pad, Mobility items & more!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has once again been delayed, it has now been over 100 days since the release of the current season and fans are dying to get into the next one already.

Since the beginning of the season, we have not seen many additions to this already basic weapon pool.

Going into Chapter 2 Season 2, players are eager for some sort of mix-up.

Here’s what we think should be unvaulted ahead of the new season!

Fortnite 12

Shield Bubble

One of the best defensive items ever added!

Originally released during Season X, the Shield Bubble is by far one of the more heavily requested items in Fortnite now.

Obtainable in stacks of two, players can drop these bubbles down for an extra bit of cover from enemies.

With the limited mobility, we have in Fortnite right now, adding the Shield Bubble would make rotating around the map easier for everyone!

Launch Pads

Who else misses the LaunchPad?

With how big the new Fortnite map is, getting across the map has never been more difficult.

Currently, there are zero mobility items in the game, the only way to get around without walking is by using the Boats scattered around the map.

Hopefully, Epic Games has heard the fans since the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 1. Adding back LaunchPads would be a fantastic way to kick off the new season!

Infantry Rifle

Those with stellar aim fell in love with this item!

All the variants of the Infantry Rifle were removed during the start of Chapter 2 Season 1.

Originally added during Season 8, the rifle was one of the more beloved weapons in the game.

For users with amazing aim control, this was their dream.

Appearing to be the most balanced Fortnite weapon in quite some time, it would suit the current map size well, maybe even making up the lack of mobility!