Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: New Skins coming! Battle Pass, Skin Leaks, Free Skins and more!

The next season of Fortnite is quickly approaching us, Chapter 2 Season 2 or Season 12 is next in line for Fortnite fans all over the world.

The new season has been delayed multiple times now, but hopefully, the release date is set in stone on February 6th, 2020.

Of course, with any new season comes new skins, whether it is in the Battle Pass or the Fortnite Item Shop. Let’s take a look at some possible skins we could see!

Valentine’s Skins

LOVE – We need some of these skins back!

With the next season of Fortnite set to be released a week before Valentine’s Day, be on the lookout for new and creative Valentine’s themed skins.

Maybe we will see the return of classics such as Love Ranger or Heartbreaker.

St. Patrick’s Day

TOP O THE MORNING – Some green skins wouldn’t go a miss!

Right after Valentine’s Day, we have St. Patrick’s Day. In the past, we have seen some festive skins for this holiday, of course, one being the Leprechaun.

One item Fortnite fans all over the world are hoping to make a return is the Rainbow Clover back bling!

What Else?

NINJA’S HYPER – Who will we see next get an Icon skin?

Epic Games recently announced their new Icon Series and with the release of the Ninja skin and other cosmetic items into the item shop.

Be on the lookout for more creators getting their own personalized skin in Fortnite. Popular streamers such as Tfue, Dr Lupo and TimTheTatman could be getting their own skins in Fortnite soon!

