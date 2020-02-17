Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 LEAK: Chaos Agent looks to be returning

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 arrives this week, and boy, the news is coming thick and fast.

There have been a number of teaser images released, which – when put together – reveal that Chaos Agent is returning for the Second Chapter!

So, who is Chaos Agent?

Chaos Agent is an Epic Fortnite Outfit from the Final Reckoning set.

He’s part of A.L.T.E.R and is likely the leader of the organisation.

AGENT OF CHAOS: The gold teasers revealed this character is coming back

He was released back in October last year and could be picked up from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks when listed.

Ever since its release date on October 24th, 2019, this Outfit has appeared in the Item Shop 4 times.

Earlier this week, Epic Games released the second teaser ahead of the new season, coming off the back of the social media changes, this one appears to be far more substantial!

The next teaser posted by Epic Games was a sort of cryptic message underlying it all. The focal point of this tweet was the phrase “Transmission Intercepted” and again the gold palm icon is present.

Perhaps, this could mean there is going to be some operation taking place on the map for the season-ending event?

The blurred out text in the tweet could be revealed as the days go on, so be sure to keep your eyes out!