Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Full Patch Notes? – New Weapons, New Items battle pass, New Tournament and More!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is finally here! After a long and tedious four months, the long-awaited Fortnite season has finally released; and it already promised to be one of the best ones yet!

Over the last few days, we have been constantly teased by Epic Games with teaser images and subtle hints of what was to come in season two. We also received a lot more teasers then we typically do, with over ten this time around!

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the full patch notes for Chapter 2 Season 2!

New Weapons!

NEW WEAPONS – Some classic weapons return this season!

Some eagle-eyed players have noticed some new weapons throughout all of the trailers that have been leaked in the coming minutes before the season. Some of the new weapons players have spotted are:

Trip Mines

Grenade Bombs

Blue Silence Assualt Rifle

Also, it has been confirmed by @HYPEX that the Burst SMG will be making a return along with some mysterious-looking grenade item!

Patch Notes?

TAKEOVER – Who else is ready to takeover Season 2?

This section will be updated as soon as we know the full details!

Leakers have been revealing what we can expect from the patch notes!

It looks like we could be getting a new grenade…

EPIC Games are yet to give us full patch notes – however, players are now putting together what has happened this season!

Vaulted:

• Traps



Unvaulted:

• Remote Explosives

• Heavy Sniper Rifle

• Suppressed SMG

• Remote Explosives

• Heavy Sniper Rifle

• Suppressed SMG

• Grappler (now Mythic)

These are the only weapons that appear to currently be vaulted!

Throw consumables?

It turns out you can now THROW consumable items!

Some reported glitches!

The glitches in the current season are coming in thick and fast – we are sure they will be patched out soon but for now… use these to your advantage!

You can clone yourself with this grenade :O!

What do streamers think?

72hrs has been using the Mythic scar and has A LOT to say about its abilities.

The mythic scar is insane

New Tournament!?

A new tournament has been revealed! It isn’t entirely clear what the tournament will entail, however, it looks as though it revolves around the theme of the new season!