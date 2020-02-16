BREAKING * Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: First Teaser Unveiled – Time and Date for Second Leak CONFIRMED!

In the leadup to the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, it appears they are starting to roll out real live leaks ahead of the new season! We are now in the home stretch for the new season, every day this week there should be some sort of new leak or news about Chapter 2 Season 2.

This is the cumulation of the longest Fortnite season, with multiple delays and other date changes; the season was extended by nearly two months!

It appears there have been numerous leaks overnight for the new season, and with rumors of more to come later today! Let’s take a look at all the news!

Live Posters Spotted!

MYSTERIOUS – What could this mean from Epic Games?

In a tweet posted by Fortnite data miner @HYPEX, there have been numerous spottings of this new Fortnite teaser for next season. These signs have been seen across the world, from shopping malls to train stations and they have just appeared overnight!

The posters are rather simple, as all they feature is a handprint with the text Fortnite behind it. However, there is a phone number at the bottom of the poster and many people have called this number. This is what happens if you call this number!

Yes sir

The agents were called

Card to access the safe purchased.

It is hard to say what this exactly means; however if you remember back during the earlier months of the season. A skin called Chaos Agent was released, and there has been an ample amount of speculation that this skin is going to control what happens for the season-ending event! Perhaps, he is who the phone number is directed too!

Fan Theories!

BIG BRAIN – Could this be what Epic Games is trying to tell us?

Some clever fans have responded to HYPEX tweet, one fan caught our eye as he detailed his theory for the cryptic messages. Noting that during the blog post about the end date of the season had blurred out messages. These were covered in gold and his theory is that these were intended to be gold bars, not words! Perhaps Epic Games is going all-in with the gold theme for next season.

Next Teaser Date Confirmed?

COUNTDOWN – We are so close to the next season!

In the past, Epic Games has posted multiple teaser images of the new season in the leadup to the release of the season. This is typically done with four days left, and they post one every day until then. Last season we did not get any teaser images because of the famous black hole event, but Season X we received four of these.

So, with four days left until the new season, be on the lookout across all of Fortnite’s social media accounts as we may have our first teaser image TODAY!

UPDATE – Fortnite Twitter Changed

HANDS – This golden handprint is the main theme behind Season 2 it appears!

The first teaser for Chapter 2 Season 2 was confirmed just a while ago; spotted by Twitter users it appears Fortnite has changed their backgrounds across all social media.

The new logo is similar to the one that has been spotted all over the world on these posters, and now has made its way over to Epic’s social media! This is the first real social media teaser we have, so stayed tuned for tomorrow’s!