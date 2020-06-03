No more waiting around for three months, a new dawn is approaching in the Epic Games

According to an update from Epic Games posted 3 June, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has officially been delayed to 11 June.

In the direct update, Epic Games goes over the reasons behind the delays in the current climate. The company cites recent events and their effects on developers, players, and everyone in-between.

Along with the season’s delay, The Device will also be delayed to 15 June.

Hints at Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Delays

Fortnite leaker and dataminer Hypex revealed the news on Twitter.

The end date for Chapter 2 Season 2 was to end on Thursday 30 April 2020, but this will now be pushed back to 11 June.

Fans won’t have to slog through a three-month season this time around, which means Epic Games could be looking to pick up speed again!

COUNTDOWN – We are almost there!

This means you have just over three weeks left for the current season, with the ample amount of challenges available, be sure to get them completed before the season ends!

Along with the current season of Fortnite ending on the 11th, this also means that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 or Season 13 is going to start on Thursday 11 June.

TURN IT UP – Next season is going to be one for the ages!

Whenever a new Fortnite Season commences, it is always the hot topic online for days on end.

Flashing back to the start of Chapter 2 of Fortnite, it had millions upon millions of people watching a black hole for three days.

Whether or not Epic Games shuts down the game for a few days again is highly unlikely, but we know nothing is off the table for the future.

Any Leaks?

Over the weekend the discussion among the Fortnite community was the addition of the old map back into the game files.

RETURN – Hopefully we go back to the old map!

This comes as a massive surprise to many, as to why would Epic re-add the old map files if we are no longer on that map?

Perhaps there is a slim chance they implement what Apex Legends has done with its two maps.

This could mean splitting the next season up into two parts, one with the current map and the second half consisting of the old map.

We will have to wait and see what Epic has in store for us.

