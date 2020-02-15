Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Countdown: When does Season 12 start?

The current season of Fortnite is due to start on 20 February 2020 – making it the current Season the longest we’ve ever seen.

It also means that we are just 6 days away from getting to play Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2!

To give you some background – earlier this month, Fortite shifted from the Unreal Engine to the Chaos Engine, bring with it more destruction than ever before. Here’s our Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 countdown.

What’s the new theme?

We may have just had a clue about what theme will be in store for Season 2.

According to Forbes gold is going to be playing a significant role in Chapter 2, Season 2 – not just the colour, but as a building material too.

One of the first clues shown back in January 15th, was the data-mined legendary skin for “Oro” (meaning gold in Spanish) which came alongside an inscription – “Golden Treasure, an Eternal Obsession.”

GOLD DIGGER – Lucas7yoshi dug up these treasures and posted on Twitter

Reknowned Fortnite leaker Lucas has also discovered a series of props which are solid gold versions of existing objects in the game. It certainly looks like we’re in for one of the most visually exciting seasons to date.

POINT OF NO RETURN: The Blackhole that changed the Fortnite world forever

Season X saw the Fortnite world get quite literally swallowed by a black hole and disappear, only for Chapter 2 to commence.

Chapter 2 brought back the simplicity that so many fans had been asking for. After ten seasons of new additions, the Battle Royale had all become a little overwhelming and complex.

Season 12 Battle Pass

With every season of Fortnite, we get a new Battle Pass. Including 100+ different cosmetic items to personalise and boost your progress.

SKINS GALORE – It would be great to see some new skins and weapons next season!

We expect to see the same in the upcoming season, possibly with even more focus on character models and weapon camos.

The Battle pass will cost 950 V-Bucks.

If you have bought the previous battle pass, you are able to earn enough V-Bucks to purchase the Battle Pass without needing to put in more money.