Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Christmas Skins that NEED to Return

Fortnite Chapter 2 is finally here, players have been jumping off the battle bus into the new map for over a week now. The new map has been well received by the community so far, from its simplistic design to its well thought out point of interests, players have had little to complain about.

The holiday season is fastly approaching us now, Halloween is in the looming days and Fortnite has already prepared for this with their release of some famous Halloween skins.

Much like Halloween skins, another holiday set of skins is coming shortly and fans are ramping up their excitement every day for them.

What Christmas skins need to make a return during Chapter 2 Season 1? Let's find out!

Crackshot - Last Seen: December 27, 2018

Price: 2000 Vbucks

The famous Christmas skin was one of the first-ever holiday skins that Fortnite ever released all the way back in 2017. Making a return last year to the joy of many fans, Crackshot has become a staple for Fortnite and Christmas time, which makes a return this year almost certain.

Read More: Fortnite Season 11: Everything we know about Chapter 2!

Codename Elf - Last Seen: January 31, 2018

Price: 1200 Vbucks

Much like Crackshot, Codename Elf was also one of the first Christmas skins Fortnite ever released, scaled like the classical elf this skin was widely popular when it first released.

Opposing Crackshot, Codename Elf has not seen a return to the item shop since 2019 making it the third rarest skin in the game right behind Recon Expert and Ghoul Trooper.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2: Tips and Tricks Tutorial

Nog Ops - Last Seen: January 14, 2019

Price: 800 Vbucks

One of the newest holiday items was only released last Christmas time but quickly became one of the most beloved skins in all of Fortnite.

Seen on multiple YouTube thumbnails, Nog Ops is a skin that needs to return for its classical look come this holiday season.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2: All LEAKED Skins for Fortnitemares 2019

Merry Marauder - Last Seen: December 29, 2018

Price: 1500 Vbucks

Rounding off our list is Fortnite's take on the classic gingerbread man. The Merry Marauder got a few new variants last holiday season and we fully expect it to return again next season.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2: Championship Series Details Announced!