Fortnite Chapter 2: Snow Covered Map Again for Christmas!?

Fortnite Chapter 2 is in full swing now, with players having nearly two months to explore all of the land and new POI's that the new map has to offer, some may argue that the map is getting stale now.

With the recent leak of Epic Games changing the end date of Chapter 2 Season 1 to February, which would make it the longest season yet, does Epic have something planned?

Snow? Already?

Ho ho ho Epic Games

After the most recent patch V11.20 which was also the first patch that Epic Games has decided to release patch notes for (thank you Epic), some Fortnite players have appeared to spot their worst nightmare.

Some players have reportedly been seeing snowflakes all over the map, along with the Christmas decorations starting to show up at Dirty Docks are we in store for another three months of a snowy map?

Only time will tell if Epic Games intends to implement another snowy section of the map or if we get an entirely new portion of the map much as we did during last year's Christmas festivities.

“IceBox”?

Moving onwards from the sudden snowfall that has hit the new Fortnite map, infamous Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has uncovered a new set of game files titled "IceBox".

It contains the strings for many Christmas themed items with items that were once in Fortnite such as the Chiller Grenades

Whether or not Fortnite adds another snowy section of the map is still up in the air, but with this recent data discovery, there seems to be more hope. Even if there is not a new portion of the map added, there may be some Christmas exclusive LTM coming soon!