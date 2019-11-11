Fortnite Chapter 2: What Happened to The Patch Notes?

Fortnite Chapter 2 or Season 11 is finally here! With a brand new map!

Players have been battling it out on the original map for 10 whole seasons now; meaning many will be looking for tips and tricks.

There are plenty of exciting things to look forward to in Fortnite Season 11, including the next phase of the Fortnite Champion Series.

However, there has been one aspect of Chapter 2 that has made fans question Epic Games more than ever. We'll explain and try to figure out what happened to the patch notes!

Where Are They?

PATCH - E[ic has disappointed fans with a lack of communication!

Fortnite is one of the few games that has weekly updates since the game is still technically in beta form or early access they can update it however often they want.

One thing that Epic Games has always put out during these patches are notes on their official website detailing all the information players will need to know before they boot up the game.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2: Best Weapons to use after the Vault

It has been nearly three weeks since Chapter 2 Season 1 released and we are just a little bit to the halfway point of the season, and the only patch notes Epic Games has put out is the Fortnitemares 2019 ones. No-one can seem to figure out why? Players are finding new weapons during the match and having no idea what they do or how they function.

Why Epic?

ISSUE - Random weapons? Epic needs to keep us up to date!

When Chapter 2 released one of the main notes that were to be taken from Epic's announcement of it was, jump in to discover what's new. This has now evolved into weeks of players having to discover what's new by themselves and Epic has basically halted all communication with the community.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2: How To Obtain the Minty Pickaxe!

No longer do we have the weekly patch notes that content creators and players would wake up early for, now we have utter confusion between everyone.

There seems to be a disconnect going on within the community and Epic Games, it seems this no patch notes method was a marketing strategy that has backfired.

Whether or not Epic Games brings back patch notes during Chapter 2 Season 1 is unknown, only time will tell.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2: Best Weapons to use after the Vault