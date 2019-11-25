Fortnite Chapter 2: How to Catch The Mythic Goldfish

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 introduced fishing as one of the core components of the game.

Players can use a fishing pole or the new Harpoon gun to fish in the body of water all over the map in aim to find consumable fish or high rarity weapons.

One of the rarest items in the game that players can only obtain while fishing is the Mythic Goldfish.

The golden trophy of fishing is nearly impossible to obtain, we'll take you through how to get it and what your chances are!

The all-mighty Mythic Goldfish

The Mythic Goldfish is not only one of the most sought after items in Fortnite's history but if you have the will-power to try and catch one of them.

You will be awarded the following achievements:

No one will believe you caught this – Caught a Mythic Goldfish (1)

– Caught a Mythic Goldfish (1) Sleep with the Fishes – Eliminated by a Mythic Goldfish (1)

– Eliminated by a Mythic Goldfish (1) Trophy Hunter – Eliminated an opponent with a Mythic Goldfish (1)

You should LVL up your battle pass almost instantly if you happen to catch one of these Mythic Goldfish.

What Are The Chances?

It is unknown as of now what the chances are of coming across the Mythic Goldish, we can assume it rather small.

With very little social media or YouTube clips posted about catching one, it may indeed be the rarest item Fortnite has ever introduced. Best of luck fishing!

