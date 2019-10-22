header decal
22 Oct 2019

Fortnite Chapter 2: Championship Series Details Announced!

With the offical start date for the next wave of FCS revealed to us, here's everything we know!

Start Date

Details

All Confirmed NAE Squads

Image result for tfue world cup

All Confirmed NAE Squads

Tfue Cloakzy (Trial) Fiber Khanada
BughaStretchZaytSaf
ChapVivid72hrsCizlucky
PoachHogmanCrimzSnood
KreoHighskyCommandantClix
CalculatorMackwoodVinnyZexrow
AnimalAspectBucke
NinjaReverse2KNate HillFunk
