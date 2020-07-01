Fortnite Captain America Skin: Release Date, Price, Styles and More!

Fortnite recently released its first major patch for Chapter 2 Season 3, with the V13.20 patch.

With so much to look forward to in Fortnite over the next couple of weeks, a new skin was found within the files.

It appears another Marvel skin is making an appearance in Fortnite.

Here's all we know about Captain America!

Teaser?

Teased at the end of the patch notes for the new update, which HYPEX provided us.

It appears Epic may have teased a new skin coming soon!

Check out what Epic said at the end of the patch notes below.

HERO - This can only mean one thing!

"A might arrival is coming to Item Shop this week". This appears to indicate a new Marvel skin coming later this week.

Release Date

We can assume the Captain America skin is the only option to arrive later this week, as it is July 4th this Saturday.

America and Captain America go hand in hand with each other, so expect this skin to release on July 4!

Price?

We do not know any details regarding the price of the Captain America skin.

However, expect it to be anywhere from 1200-2000 Vbucks!

What Does It Look Like?

As of now, we do not know what Epic has in store for us in terms of the skin's appearance.

