Fortnite Birthday Event: What to Expect! – Start Date, Map Changes, Rewards, Challenges and More!

Fortnite’s 3rd Birthday is right around the corner, what does Epic Games have planned for this event?

Fortnite has been around for 3 years now!

Epic has made the most of this time by constantly updating and improving Fortnite to make it the game it is today.

With the 3rd birthday, right around the corner, Epic has some awesome events, cosmetics and challenges planned for us.

The Birthday event will start on 24th / 25th July 2020.

This date is dependant on your current time zone, but it will be one of these two dates.

The challenges will also likely start on this date, so get ready to grind as soon as the next update launches.

Map Changes

The community is expecting a few map changes with the birthday event.

Other than the flood at the start of Season 3 we’ve seen little change to the Fortnite map.

More changes to the map would be welcome keeping the game feeling fresh and fun.

Challenges & Rewards

The best thing about the Birthday Event has to be the free rewards!

Every year, we get a Birthday cake back bling, and this year isn’t changing!

We’ll also be getting the new “Birthday Bash” challenges. These are very easy to complete and give you some great rewards like gliders, XP and more!

The update will also bring new Item Shop cosmetics like the “Party Diva”, but we’ll have to wait for the event to start for the full list of new skins.