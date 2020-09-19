Fortnite Birthday Event 2020 COUNTDOWN: Start Date, Challenges, Rewards And Everything We Know

How will Epic celebrate the release of Fortnite Battle Royale this year? Here’s what we know!

Chapter 2 Season 4 is off to a flying start already.

Now, we are approaching a special day for Epic Games.

It has almost been three years since they released the battle royale portion of Fortnite.

Here’s how they will celebrate.

Epic Games implemented battle royale as apart of Fortnite on September 26th, 2017.

We can assume this will be when they release any celebratory items.

Leaks

Like any Fortnite event, it would not be the same without leaks beforehand.

Although there are no major leaks, some cosmetic items have been found within the files.

Check out below, courtesy of @FortniteFevers.

We can assume these are apart of the Fortnite celebration event, as they are themed around some celebration.

Challenges

Since there are some leaked cosmetic items, we can speculate we will have to complete some challenges.

We do not have any leaks or news regarding these as of now, but they will not be to hard!

