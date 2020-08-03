Fortnite: Best Horror Maps August 2020!

Fortnite’s Creative mode has allowed the community to create and build some great horror maps!

Fortnite‘s Creative mode gives players the opportunity to build and create their own maps.

This allows creators a range of possibilities for warm-up and training maps, as well as story-based maps.

Horror maps allow a combination of storytelling and skill to get through the level, making them some of the best.

Here, we list our top three horror maps you need to play in August.

Quiet Place

Code – 3739-2232-6062

This creative map can be played with friends or on your own.

For the scariest expereince, we recommend you play all of these maps on your own, as it adds to the eeriness and difficulty of the level.

This map has a mix of great storytelling and jump scares, so delivers a great experience.

Extra parts are planned for this story, so keep your eyes open for more chapters in the future.

Lost In The Unknown

Code – 5312-0287-8262

Lost in The Unknown has a major focus on co-operative game play (although a solo play through is possible).

The map begins with a plane crash over the mountains in a forest.

We won’t say much more as its best to experience these maps with no information, making the map more challenging.

There are a few jump scares in this one, so prepare your friends for a terrific journey.

Carnival Escape (Horror)

Code – 2385-3342-5568

This one is fairly self-explanatory. You’re in a carnival and you need to escape.

This carnival is unlike most others, as its completely empty (unless you choose to bring friends with you).

This map has multiple levels, so get ready for a journey and prepare yourself for a few jump scares.