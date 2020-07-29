Fortnite: Best Car and Vehicle Rotations! – Roads, Movement, POIs, Boats and More!

Fortnite Season 3 brought some awesome changes to the game, how will cars change the way we play?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 brought some awesome changes to the map.

However, the flood that came at the start of the season has started to subside, meaning there are plenty more roads and paths for players to utilise.

This will come in handy when cars are introduced to the game, as they will become more and more valuable.

Here, we cover some of the best ways to utilise the vehicles moving in the second half of season 3 and moving into season 4.

Cars

Cars are expected to be introduced into Fortnite very shortly.

In Chapter 1 Season 4, we got the introduction of Golf Buggies. We can expect the handling to be similar to these cars.

Below, you can see the routes vehicles will be able to use. This was made by twitter user @flicky_tuber.

FLOOD – The flood is slowly dropping, revealing old parts of the map.

As you can see, cars will play a large part in getting around the map.

Using the roads will be the easiest way to drive, but it is fairly predictable so taking an off-road route may be a better option.

Boats

Boats have been around since the start of Chapter 2.

They can be used to get around the small rivers in the island, but are best used for rotating around the edge of the map.

As the Season 3 flood dies down, boats will become less prominent on the Fortnite map, and cars/trucks will be the main vehicle used.

We recommend staying away from boats from now on, as the area they can be used in is decreasing and you are very exposed when driving one.

Choppas

Choppas are a great way to get around the map with speed!

CHOPPA – Have you managed to take to the skies and utilise the Choppa?

However, if you get shot down in the Choppa you put yourself in a risky position as you can’t deploy your glider.

If you do need to use a Choppa, try and fly just above the rivers and lakes as this will give you a soft landing if you do get shot down.

It’s still unclear as to when cars will be releasing in Season 3.

Epic have released some new images of the vehicles we’ll be able to drive, possibly hinting at a release very shortly.

There is a chance cars won’t release until season 4 as this is when the flood will be entirely gone, making the use of land vehicles very easy.

Check out our cars release date piece for the latest info!