17 Jun 2020

Fortnite Aquaman: Release Date, All Challenges, Free Skins, & more

Fortnite Aquaman: Release Date, All Challenges, Free Skins, & more

Aquaman is coming to Fortnite soon, get caught up to speed with all his challenges here!

Chapter 2 Season 3 teased one of the fastest-growing DC characters of all time in Aquaman!

Now, with the season released players are wondering when and how we can get this epic skin.

It appears it will follow the same model as the previous season, similar to Deadpool.

Here's how to get Aquaman!

Release Date

It is only a matter of time before players all over the world are going to be rocking the Aquaman skin.

Update

Since the release of Chapter 2 Season 3, it has now been discovered that the Aquaman skin is not going to be apart of the secret battle pass skin.

Instead, it will be obtainable via the in-game battle pass!

Check out some images of Aquaman in-game below.

Challenges

@iFireMonkey was able to leak Aquaman's challenges!

Here they are.

