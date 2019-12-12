UPDATE* Fortnite Annual Pass 2020 to drop soon with new cosmetics, skins, console split-screen, new snow map & more

BREAKING - EPIC GAMES HAS MADE A STATEMENT THAT THIS WAS A RUMOUR AND IS NOT SCHEDULED FOR RELEASE
Epic Games decided to extend Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1 in their official blog post, telling the community to prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates on their way.
This year, there’s going to be even more content for players to unwrap!
This includes new game features like cosmetics, exclusive skins, console split-screen and a new snow map!
The leak
A dataminer going by the handle @SkinTrackerCom has leaked new information on an annual Battle Pass.
Photo via @FNLeaksAndInfo
That said, there isn’t much information regarding the annual Battle Pass, but it is alleged that players will receive all upcoming 2020 Fortnite Battle Royale Battle Bundles and 7 annual pass exclusive cosmetics.
READ MORE: Cyberpunk's creator sheds some details on the game's biggest gangs
Some of the cosmetics can be seen below thanks to the hard work of @FNLeaksAndInfo:
Photo via @FNLeaksAndInfo
Photo via @FNLeaksAndInfo
It’s likely The Fortnite Annual Pass is something Epic are working on releasing in January.
The new map
A winter-themed map will also feature in the new update.
Photo via @ShiinBR
Console split-screen
Console split-screen will now be added to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Mobile devices, Nintendo Switch and PC are not supported.
This feature is limited to Fortnite: Battle Royale Duos and Squads - but this does not include Creative, Limited Time Modes, Save the World or Solos.
Be aware that if one player should disconnect the split-screen session will end - split-screen only works during a match and does not allow you to share inventory.
Multi-language support is not available at this time and both players must have the same language settings.