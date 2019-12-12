header decal
12 Dec 2019

*UPDATE* Fortnite Annual Pass 2020 to drop soon with new cosmetics, skins, console split-screen, new snow map & more

If the leaks are correct, Epic will be releasing their Fortnite Annual Pass in the very near future!

The leak

The new map

BREAKING - EPIC GAMES HAS MADE A STATEMENT THAT THIS WAS A RUMOUR AND IS NOT SCHEDULED FOR RELEASE

Epic Games decided to extend Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1 in their official blog post, telling the community to prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates on their way.

This year, there’s going to be even more content for players to unwrap!

This includes new game features like cosmetics, exclusive skins, console split-screen and a new snow map!

The leak

A dataminer going by the handle @SkinTrackerCom has leaked new information on an annual Battle Pass.

Photo via @FNLeaksAndInfo

That said, there isn’t much information regarding the annual Battle Pass, but it is alleged that players will receive all upcoming 2020 Fortnite Battle Royale Battle Bundles and 7 annual pass exclusive cosmetics.

Some of the cosmetics can be seen below thanks to the hard work of @FNLeaksAndInfo:

Photo via @FNLeaksAndInfo

Photo via @FNLeaksAndInfo

It’s likely The Fortnite Annual Pass is something Epic are working on releasing in January.

The new map

A winter-themed map will also feature in the new update.

Photo via @ShiinBR

Console split-screen

Console split-screen will now be added to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Mobile devices, Nintendo Switch and PC are not supported.

This feature is limited to Fortnite: Battle Royale Duos and Squads - but this does not include Creative, Limited Time Modes, Save the World or Solos.

Be aware that if one player should disconnect the split-screen session will end - split-screen only works during a match and does not allow you to share inventory.

Multi-language support is not available at this time and both players must have the same language settings.

