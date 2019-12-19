Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Fortnite: Winterfest 2019 Rewards – Star Wars & Christmas themes

Fortnite, Season 11

Fortnite: Winterfest 2019 Rewards – Star Wars & Christmas themes

Who doesn't love opening presents, let's find out what's Epic Games have in store this year!

Epic Games has just released their latest and perhaps best Fortnite patch to date for the current season.

Patch V11.30 was the largest patch to drop since Chapter 2 Season 1 initially launched over two months ago, this new patch brings an ample amount of new and unique items along with some old favorites.

One of the best additions to Winterfest 2019 is the new Fortnite Lodge players can access. Inside this lodge, players are greeted by the lovely Fortnite skin Crackshot and a whole lot of presents.

Each day players can unwrap one present which can be anywhere from a glider to a new skin! So what’s inside each present, we’ll take you through all the rewards but each present may vary for you!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!

Snowshaker Emote

Maybe one of the least sought out after rewards from the entire Winterfest presents, it is a great emote but not what players want perhaps.

Treefall Glider

A nice holiday-themed glider that will for sure shine in your eyes as you are gliding off of the battle bus.

Peppermint Pickaxe

One of the most desirable items from under the Chrismas tree, everyone loves a good Christmas themed pickaxe and this is one of the best ones yet.

Gingerbread Dual Pickaxes

Another pickaxe for players to add in their inventory, this time around it is some gingerbread axes. Assuming these will go perfectly with gingerbread skins that should be returning to the item shop very soon!

Click “Next” to continue reading…

Tags

Nick Chris

Written by

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University.

Contact: [email protected]

0 Comments

log in

Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.