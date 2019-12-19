Fortnite: Winterfest 2019 Rewards – Star Wars & Christmas themes

Epic Games has just released their latest and perhaps best Fortnite patch to date for the current season.

Patch V11.30 was the largest patch to drop since Chapter 2 Season 1 initially launched over two months ago, this new patch brings an ample amount of new and unique items along with some old favorites.

One of the best additions to Winterfest 2019 is the new Fortnite Lodge players can access. Inside this lodge, players are greeted by the lovely Fortnite skin Crackshot and a whole lot of presents.

Each day players can unwrap one present which can be anywhere from a glider to a new skin! So what’s inside each present, we’ll take you through all the rewards but each present may vary for you!

Snowshaker Emote

Maybe one of the least sought out after rewards from the entire Winterfest presents, it is a great emote but not what players want perhaps.

Treefall Glider

A nice holiday-themed glider that will for sure shine in your eyes as you are gliding off of the battle bus.

Peppermint Pickaxe

One of the most desirable items from under the Chrismas tree, everyone loves a good Christmas themed pickaxe and this is one of the best ones yet.

Gingerbread Dual Pickaxes

Another pickaxe for players to add in their inventory, this time around it is some gingerbread axes. Assuming these will go perfectly with gingerbread skins that should be returning to the item shop very soon!

