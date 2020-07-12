Fortnite: All Punch Cards and How To Complete Them!

A great way to earn some insane XP this season. Here’s all the possible ways you can complete these cards

Like any new season, this may be the first time you are checking out Fortnite; or are you making a return to the game.

Of course, a new season means an ample amount of new challenges and a new concept introduced this season called Punch Cards.

This new method of gaining XP can prove dividends in your journey is LVL 100!

Here are all the Punch Cards and how to complete them!

What Are They?

Implemented this season, Punch Cards are essentially season milestones for certain objectives.

Instead of just completing one part of the Punch Card, they have different levels to them; meaning more XP!

All Punch Cards and How Too

Thanks to ProGameGuides.com we are able to see all of the Punch Cards available right now.

These are also broken down into mini categories based on the type of challenge they are.

NICE – A lot of free XP up for grabs!

Survival/Victory

Survivor – Top 10 placements (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

– Top 10 placements (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500) Victory Tour – Matches won in different modes (Solos, Duos, Squads, Team Rumble, LTM)

Harvesting

Hoarder – Simultaneously held 999 of each building resource

– Simultaneously held 999 of each building resource Stockpile – Building Materials harvested (1,000, 10,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000)

– Building Materials harvested (1,000, 10,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000) Living Off the Land – Foraged items gathered or consumed (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Foraged items gathered or consumed (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) Lumberjack – Trees destroyed (25, 100, 1,000, 10,000, 100,000)

Searching

Care Package – Supply Drops Searched (5, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

– Supply Drops Searched (5, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500) Luck of the Llama – Supply Llamas Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

– Supply Llamas Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100) Balloon Buster – Shot down a supply drop

– Shot down a supply drop Finders Keepers – Rare Chests Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

– Rare Chests Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100) Munitions Scavenger – Ammo Boxes Searched (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000)

– Ammo Boxes Searched (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000) Treasure Hunter – Chests Searched (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000)

Eliminations

Enforcer – Players eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000)

– Players eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000) That’s a Lotta Damage – Damage dealt to opponents (1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 500,000, 1,000,000, 2,500,000)

– Damage dealt to opponents (1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 500,000, 1,000,000, 2,500,000) Get Off My Lawn – Marauders eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Marauders eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) Like a Boss – Henchmen eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

Weapon Eliminations

Weapon Whisperer – Eliminations with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

– Eliminations with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives) Pick Your Battles – Eliminated an opponent with a pickaxe

– Eliminated an opponent with a pickaxe Spray & Pray – SMG eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

– SMG eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000 From Downtown – Opponents eliminated from over 150m away (1, 10, 25, 50)

– Opponents eliminated from over 150m away (1, 10, 25, 50) Trusty Sidearm – Pistol eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Pistol eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) High Explosives – Explosives eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

– Explosives eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000 Chomp! – Eliminated an opponent with a Loot Shark (1)

– Eliminated an opponent with a Loot Shark (1) I Call Shotgun – Shotgun eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

– Shotgun eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000 Bullseye – Sniper Rifle eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Sniper Rifle eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) Lock and Load – Assault Rifle eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

Revivals

Back On Your Feet – Teammates revived (5, 25, 50, 100, 250, 500)

– Teammates revived (5, 25, 50, 100, 250, 500) Turn If Off and On Again – Teammates rebooted (1, 5, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Fishing

Reel It In – Fishing Spots used (3, 15, 75, 250, 500)

– Fishing Spots used (3, 15, 75, 250, 500) Yeehaw! – Rode a Loot Shark

– Rode a Loot Shark Hooked – Fish caught (1, 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000)

Upgrade/Sidegrade

Grey to Gold – Upgrade weapons to different rarities (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary)

– Upgrade weapons to different rarities (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary) Apples to Oranges – Sidegraded a weapon (1)

– Sidegraded a weapon (1) Rags to Riches – Weapons Upgraded (10, 25, 50, 250)

Weapon Expert

First! – Different “First in the Match” accolades (Land, Elimination, Open a Chest, Fishing, Sidegrade/Upgrade, Open Supply Drop)

– Different “First in the Match” accolades (Land, Elimination, Open a Chest, Fishing, Sidegrade/Upgrade, Open Supply Drop) Weapons Expert – Different Expert accolades (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

– Different Expert accolades (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives) Streaking – Elimination streak accolades (x2, x3, x4, x5, x6)

Challenges/Punch Cards

Leave Your Legacy – Legacies earned during Season 3 (5, 10, 15, 30, 50)

– Legacies earned during Season 3 (5, 10, 15, 30, 50) Bite-Sized – Quick Challenges completed (10, 25, 100, 250, 500, 1,000)

– Quick Challenges completed (10, 25, 100, 250, 500, 1,000) Double-Dipping – Punch Card punches (10, 25, 100, 200)

– Punch Card punches (10, 25, 100, 200) Weekly Challenges – Weekly Challenges completed (5, 10, 20, 40, 60)

– Weekly Challenges completed (5, 10, 20, 40, 60) Completionist – Completed Punch Cards (3, 5, 10, 20, 40)

– Completed Punch Cards (3, 5, 10, 20, 40) Centurion – Reach season level 100

XP Coins

Green is Good – Green XP coins (3, 10, 20, 30, 40)

– Green XP coins (3, 10, 20, 30, 40) Purple is Precious – Purple XP coins (3, 5, 10, 15, 20)

– Purple XP coins (3, 5, 10, 15, 20) Blue is Better – Blue XP Coins Collected (3, 5, 10, 20, 30)

Various