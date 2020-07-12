Fortnite: All Punch Cards and How To Complete Them!
A great way to earn some insane XP this season. Here’s all the possible ways you can complete these cards
Like any new season, this may be the first time you are checking out Fortnite; or are you making a return to the game.
Of course, a new season means an ample amount of new challenges and a new concept introduced this season called Punch Cards.
This new method of gaining XP can prove dividends in your journey is LVL 100!
Here are all the Punch Cards and how to complete them!
What Are They?
Implemented this season, Punch Cards are essentially season milestones for certain objectives.
Instead of just completing one part of the Punch Card, they have different levels to them; meaning more XP!
All Punch Cards and How Too
Thanks to ProGameGuides.com we are able to see all of the Punch Cards available right now.
These are also broken down into mini categories based on the type of challenge they are.
Survival/Victory
- Survivor – Top 10 placements (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)
- Victory Tour – Matches won in different modes (Solos, Duos, Squads, Team Rumble, LTM)
Harvesting
- Hoarder – Simultaneously held 999 of each building resource
- Stockpile – Building Materials harvested (1,000, 10,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000)
- Living Off the Land – Foraged items gathered or consumed (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)
- Lumberjack – Trees destroyed (25, 100, 1,000, 10,000, 100,000)
Searching
- Care Package – Supply Drops Searched (5, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)
- Luck of the Llama – Supply Llamas Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)
- Balloon Buster – Shot down a supply drop
- Finders Keepers – Rare Chests Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)
- Munitions Scavenger – Ammo Boxes Searched (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000)
- Treasure Hunter – Chests Searched (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000)
Eliminations
- Enforcer – Players eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000)
- That’s a Lotta Damage – Damage dealt to opponents (1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 500,000, 1,000,000, 2,500,000)
- Get Off My Lawn – Marauders eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)
- Like a Boss – Henchmen eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)
Weapon Eliminations
- Weapon Whisperer – Eliminations with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)
- Pick Your Battles – Eliminated an opponent with a pickaxe
- Spray & Pray – SMG eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
- From Downtown – Opponents eliminated from over 150m away (1, 10, 25, 50)
- Trusty Sidearm – Pistol eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)
- High Explosives – Explosives eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
- Chomp! – Eliminated an opponent with a Loot Shark (1)
- I Call Shotgun – Shotgun eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
- Bullseye – Sniper Rifle eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)
- Lock and Load – Assault Rifle eliminations — 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
Revivals
- Back On Your Feet – Teammates revived (5, 25, 50, 100, 250, 500)
- Turn If Off and On Again – Teammates rebooted (1, 5, 25, 50, 100, 250)
Fishing
- Reel It In – Fishing Spots used (3, 15, 75, 250, 500)
- Yeehaw! – Rode a Loot Shark
- Hooked – Fish caught (1, 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000)
Upgrade/Sidegrade
- Grey to Gold – Upgrade weapons to different rarities (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary)
- Apples to Oranges – Sidegraded a weapon (1)
- Rags to Riches – Weapons Upgraded (10, 25, 50, 250)
Weapon Expert
- First! – Different “First in the Match” accolades (Land, Elimination, Open a Chest, Fishing, Sidegrade/Upgrade, Open Supply Drop)
- Weapons Expert – Different Expert accolades (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)
- Streaking – Elimination streak accolades (x2, x3, x4, x5, x6)
Challenges/Punch Cards
- Leave Your Legacy – Legacies earned during Season 3 (5, 10, 15, 30, 50)
- Bite-Sized – Quick Challenges completed (10, 25, 100, 250, 500, 1,000)
- Double-Dipping – Punch Card punches (10, 25, 100, 200)
- Weekly Challenges – Weekly Challenges completed (5, 10, 20, 40, 60)
- Completionist – Completed Punch Cards (3, 5, 10, 20, 40)
- Centurion – Reach season level 100
XP Coins
- Green is Good – Green XP coins (3, 10, 20, 30, 40)
- Purple is Precious – Purple XP coins (3, 5, 10, 15, 20)
- Blue is Better – Blue XP Coins Collected (3, 5, 10, 20, 30)
Various
- Yeet! – Threw an item
- Good Manners – Thank the Bus Driver (3, 10, 50, 100)
- Shake it Off – Shakedowns (3, 10, 50, 100)
- Give it a Whirl – Used a Whirlpool