[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13

Fortnite: All Leaked Cosmetics Found in Patch V13.40 – Release Dates, Styles, Shadow Bundle, and More!

A new patch means a new bundle of leaked skins coming to the item shop soon! What’s in store for us?

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 5, 2020
Leaked Skins 1340

Cars have finally been added into Fortnite, with the release of Patch V13.40 today!

This might be the last patch of the current season, so Epic jammed this one full of content and other surprises.

As any patch, data miners were hard at work; taking a look at all the file packs and discovering those upcoming cosmetic items!

Here’s all they found.

Contents hide
1 Leaked Skins
2 Pickaxes
3 Skin Packs

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Leaked Skins

There was an ample amount of skins found within the files this time around, and thankfully we can view them all below.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Release date, Leaks, Weapons, Map, Battle Pass Skins, Theme, Weapons, and More News About Season 14!

Thanks to leaker HYPEX we are able to get a better look at all the skins!

Caveman Jonsey
ls1
ls2
LS4 1
LS5 1
LS6 1
Samuri 1
1340 Skins 1

Pickaxes

Not only did we get news on skins coming to the shop soon, we also got some images of all the pickaxes!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Start Date! When Does Season 14 Start?

HYPEX posted this handy image of all the pickaxes and other cosmetic items that got leaked!

1340 Pickaxes and gldiers 1

Skin Packs

There were two skin packs also data mined, that should be coming to the item shop soon!

Credit goes to iFireMonkey for these!

Skin Pack 1
Shadow Pack 1

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Event: When, Where, Map Changes

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon