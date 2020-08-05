Fortnite: All Leaked Cosmetics Found in Patch V13.40 – Release Dates, Styles, Shadow Bundle, and More!

A new patch means a new bundle of leaked skins coming to the item shop soon! What’s in store for us?

Cars have finally been added into Fortnite, with the release of Patch V13.40 today!

This might be the last patch of the current season, so Epic jammed this one full of content and other surprises.

As any patch, data miners were hard at work; taking a look at all the file packs and discovering those upcoming cosmetic items!

Here’s all they found.

Leaked Skins

There was an ample amount of skins found within the files this time around, and thankfully we can view them all below.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Release date, Leaks, Weapons, Map, Battle Pass Skins, Theme, Weapons, and More News About Season 14!

Thanks to leaker HYPEX we are able to get a better look at all the skins!

Pickaxes

Not only did we get news on skins coming to the shop soon, we also got some images of all the pickaxes!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Start Date! When Does Season 14 Start?

HYPEX posted this handy image of all the pickaxes and other cosmetic items that got leaked!

Skin Packs

There were two skin packs also data mined, that should be coming to the item shop soon!

Credit goes to iFireMonkey for these!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Event: When, Where, Map Changes