Fortnite: All confirmed teams for first ever Trio Tournament UPDATE

Fortnite has only been played professionally for around a year but has evolved more than some esports such as CS:GO or League of Legends in its time. Starting out as purely squads, Epic Games decided to shift the focus of competitive towards solos and duos. After nearly a year with only these two game modes and the Fortnite World Cup focused on these modes, the community has since become vocal on their issues with solos.

Many view solos as too random to be competitive and since Epic released the trio mode earlier in 2019, many have wondered when trios will make an appearance in the competitive scene. Upon the conclusion of the Fortnite World Cup Online Open Qualifier, Epic has announced they are hosting a trios tournament July 13-14.

Competitive players have rejoiced over this announcement, hoping this will be the end of solo competitive play, but there is a catch. A tweet posted by former 100 Thieves professional Archie "Parallax" Shrader detailed his conversation with Fortnite esports team member Matt "Loomin" Layman:

Loomin confirmed there will be no arena trios before the trio tournament resulting in no stable practice servers for competitive players before the tournament. That said, some trios have been confirmed. with many announcing on stream or tweeting their roster.

Tfue-Cloakzy-72hrs

World Cup Qualification: Tfue-Solos

The most veteran competitive Fortnite trio to be announced thus far, although Turner "Tfue" Tenney is the only one to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup Finals. ‎Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore and Thomas "72hrs" Mulligan are some of the most prominent and prolific players in the game, accompanied by Cloakzy’s shot calling this trio already stacks as one of the best.

NICKMERCS-SypherPK-Nio

World Cup Qualification: No

Although Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff and Ali "SypherPK" Hassan may be considered more content creators nowadays, the two performed in the Fortnite World Cup qualifiers narrowly missing out in multiple weeks. Nick "Nio" Kartamyschew has been NICKMERCS duo partner for some time now and is considered one of the best controller players in North America.

Mongraal-Benjyfishy-MrSavageM

World Cup Qualification: All three have qualified in solos and duos

All regarded as some of Europe's most dominant players, this trio on paper already ranks at the top. With all three double-qualified for the Fortnite World Cup, the aggressive playstyle of the trio should blend well and they should be able to dominate any opponent they face.

Aspect-Animal-Bugha

World Cup Qualification: Aspect and Bugha for solos

Also, some of North Americas best players, the original duo of Nick "Aspect" McGuire and Owen "Animal" Wright were regarded as one of the must watch duos going into qualifiers but ultimately fell short. Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, on the other hand, has taken NAE by storm in recent weeks, being regarded as one of the best solo players should compliment the play style of the duo.

Stompy-Aqua-Tschiinken

World Cup Qualification: All three have qualified in solos and duos

Klaus "Stompy" Konstanzer and Thomas "Tschiinken" Horak qualified in every duo week while Stompy all together qualified in 7/10 weeks, so there is no question that he is one if not the best player in Europe at the moment. Adding aqua to the mix incorporates a double qualified player who has shown he was already on the rise before the World Cup.

Dubs-Clix-Megga

World Cup Qualification: All three have qualified in solos and duos

There has been an ongoing debate on who the best player in NAE is, and the debate has been surrounded around Danny "Dubs" Walsh and Cody "Clix" Conrod. Although the latter has qualified more times than Dubs, the two have shown how consistent they are throughout the qualifiers. Also, adding Dubs’ duo partner to the mix in Megga this trio lines themselves up to be the best in NAE.

With many more trios yet to be confirmed the discussion for who is the best trio is still up in arms. But, out of the confirmed ones who do you think is the best one?

Chap-Cizlucky-Brush

World Cup Qualification: Cizlucky and Brush as a duo

Ryan “Chap” Chaplo is one of North Americas most veteran players and one of the highest earning players, although he failed to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup Finals he will now continue his competitive hopes with the Tempo Storm duo. The pair previously qualified for the World Cup and have been on the rise as of late. Another promising NAE duo that can certainly stir the pot late into tournaments.

Bizzle-Zayt-Saf

World Cup Qualification: Zayt and Bizzle-Both solos and duos, Saf only duos

Blending the best player in Fortnite history to one of NAE’s most dominant if not most dominant duo? Sign me up. This duo looks poised to compete against any trio they face, amd individually they are among the most gifted players Fortnite has to offer. Although they may lack in mechanical skill compared to some of the European trios, their experience and game sense more than make up for this making them one of the scariest trios out there.

Khuna-Jarvis-Issa

World Cup Qualification: ISSA in Solos

Two of the worlds best controller players have announced their partnership as a trio with the third member being another superb European talent. Jarvis "Jarvis" Kaye has grown himself into one of the most renowned Fortnite players and streams and nearly missed out on punching his ticket to New York City much like one of trio partners Issa "Issa" Rahim. This trio fields some of the best controller aimers along with one of the best mechanical players in the world and is for sure a trio to keep your eyes upon

Lanjok-Punisher-Dopi

World Cup Qualification: Lanjok and Punisher in duos

﻿The star duo of Complexity Gaming announced their partnership with a rather unknown but hungry player for the upcoming duo events. Teaming with “Dopi’ may come at risk but after all the duo would have not chosen him as their partner without confidence in him. NAE is quickly becoming one of the strongest regions for trios with more and more established professional players teaming up to takedown the competition.