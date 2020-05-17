Fortnite Aim Training Map Codes - May 2020

The current season has been slowly but surely coming to an end, after the additional one month delay back at the beginning of April.

Players all over the world spend everyday trying to get better at the game, and one of the main components of Fortnite is aiming.

Aiming can be one of the trickier skills to master in Fortnite, but thankfully there are some amazing creative maps for you to try out!

Check out the best ones to use for the month of May.

Skaavok's Aim Training

Code: 8022-6842-4965

Kicking off our list is one of the best aim maps, that a lot of professional players are still using everyday!

READ MORE: Fortnite Doomsday Event: LIVE Countdown, Details, Map Changes and More!

This map features a lot of the core aiming skills that a lot of Fortnite players still struggle with.

From tracking vertically, to honing your timing on flick shots; this map has it all. Check out the following video with some more details on the map!

Flea's Shotgun Course

Code: 5531-1890-2291

A large portion of the Fortnite player base can agree that the most important weapon in the game is still the Shotgun.

READ MORE: Fortnite V12.60 Release Date, Patch Notes, New Weapons, and Full Details!

Unless you are carrying one of the Mythic weapons, you are more than likely holding a Shotgun.

This is why Flea has built this impressive map to help you perfect your Shotgun aim.

Beaks Aim Map

Code: 1624-1148-8943

This map was showcased by Tfue around this time last year and quickly became one of the best maps to use for aim training.

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Voice Chat On The Nintendo Switch!

It features an ample amount of targets so that you can practice your quick flicks with your rifles.

Although this map is over a year old, it is still worth it to jump into this map to check it out!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Map: Return to original map? Delay, leaks, rumors and more about Season 13!