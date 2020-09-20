Epic Ending Updates for Fortnite on Mac!

Apple are continuing their attack on Epic after a major change made to Fortnite Battle Royale!

A recent lawsuit against Epic Games from Apple has caused quite the conflict between the two companies.

It seems Apple are continuing to punish Epic Games for the changes they made to Fortnite.

Does this mean the end for Fortnite on Apple devices?

Lawsuit

The Lawsuit filed against Epic came about due to a change made to the payment system on Fortnite.

MARVEL – Join our favourite heroes and help defeat Galactus!

Epic managed to reduce the price of their in-game currency by removing the cut that Apple takes on the App Store.

As you can imagine, Apple weren’t happy about this and they took instant action to fight back at Epic.

Fortnite on iPhone

Unfortunately, Apple have now removed Fortnite from the Apple App Store.

As well as this, they’ve blocked all updates for the application, so the app will no longer work as updates are pushed out.

For now, you’ll have to find an alternative to play when you’re on the go!

Save The World

Save the World is Fortnite PvE (Player vs Environment) game mode.

HALLOWEEN – Will this iconic set return this October?

Rather than fighting other players, you’ll have to take on waves of zombies to protect your base.

Unfortunately, it seems Apple are now focusing their attention on this game mode by ending updates for this side of the game.

As of 17 September, 2020, you’ll no longer be able to purchase the Save the World starter pack and any money spent on the game mode will be refunded.

This is only for devices using MacOS, so don’t worry if you’re playing on Windows!

This ban begins on 23 September, so make sure to get some time in before this date comes around.

Battle Royale?

Luckily, this game mode ban doesn’t effect the Battle Royale version of the game.

This means you can continue playing Fortnite Battle Royale on MacOS devices for now.