BREAKING* Fortnite: Hulk Smasher Pickaxe and bonus Hulkbuster style ANNOUNCED!

New additions to the game are coming, and here’s how you can get your hands on them.

A recent post on the official Fortnite Twitter page has announced that players will be able to unlock some ‘smashing’ extras soon for the Fortnite!

Hulk Smasher Pickaxe and bonus Hulkbuster style

So the two announced un-lockables are the Hulk Smasher Pickaxe and the bonus Hulkbuster Style.

Inspired by Marvel’s Incredible Hulk and Iron Man’s ‘insurance policy’, if you want to unlock these, you’ll have to head over to the Avengers Beta on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

How to download the Beta

The Marvel Avengers Beta can be downloaded from either the PS store or Xbox Live. Check out the schedule below:

August 7-9: PlayStation 4 Pre-Order Beta Marvel Avengers PlayStation 4 pre-order players only

August 14-16: PlayStation 4 Open Beta

August 14-16: Xbox One Pre-Order Beta Marvel Avengers Xbox One pre-order players only

August 21-23: Open Beta on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

You’ll need to make sure your console, Epic and Square Enix accounts are properly linked, in addition to completing the three HARM Challenges.

First, make sure your PlayStation or Xbox Live account is linked to your Epic Games account, and then you’ll need to visit hereNext, you will then need to visit here and link your Epic Games account.

When does the beta end?

The final Marvel’s Avengers Beta ends on August 23.

Don’t worry though, as the Hulk Smashers Pickaxe and bonus Hulkbuster style will be available in the shop at a later date.

