BREAKING* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Second Teaser Out! – Rumors, News and Leaks Ahead Of The New Season!

We are now in the home stretch for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, with just three days left until the new season; fans could not be more excited! Yesterday we got our first look at the official Fortnite teasers, with signs popping up all over the world and Epic Games changing all social media accounts!

Little is know about next season thus far, but as far as we know the season is going to be centered around a gold theme it appears.

With the rumored new gold material and gold skin that was leaked, we will have to wait and see!

But, this has not stopped Epic Games from putting out another teaser ahead of the new season. Let’s check it out!

Second Teaser Released

CRYPTIC – What could this mean?

Epic Games has released the second teaser ahead of the new season, coming off the back of the social media changes, this one appears to be far more substantial!

The next teaser that was posted by Epic Games was an official tweet put out this morning; with some sort of cryptic message underlying it all. The focal point of this tweet is the phrase “Transmission Intercepted” and again the gold palm icon is present.

Perhaps, this could mean there is going to be some operation taking place on the map for the season-ending event?

The blurred out text in the tweet could be revealed as the days go on, so be sure to keep your eyes out!

When Is The Third Teaser?

TOUCH OF GOLD – Could the new season be centered around King Midas?

In the leadup to most Fortnite seasons, Epic Games has released multiple teasers in the coming days to the season.

This was done last during Season X and 9 when they released teasers four days up until the season.

Since they have released two teasers in a row, we can assume they are once again following these patterns and we can expect another one to be out TOMORROW!

Keep your eyes peeled across all social media, as we never know what time they are going to post one!