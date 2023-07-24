It’s about that time of year again when tons of questions about the latest release of Football Manager begin to stream in! However, there’s one particular query that’s piqued our interest – will Football Manager 2024 be on Xbox Game Pass?

As you know, this football management simulation has a devout player base who want to know all the ins and outs of the game, so it’s never a surprise to see so many different questions about the game on community forums and other social spaces where FM players hang out.

So, with that said, let’s take a deeper dive into that and the news surrounding Game Pass and the upcoming instalment of the game.

Will Football Manager 2024 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Sports Interactive have already confirmed that FM24 will be available on Xbox Game Pass, as well as other gaming platforms such as Steam, Epic and the Microsoft Store.

This is welcome news for players who have a pre-existing Game Pass subscription, because the monthly service allows players to immerse themselves in new titles right from the day when they’re released. If you own a Game Pass subscription there’s no additional cost to play, so you’ll basically be able to enjoy the new Football Manager for absolutely nothing!

More so, the Studio Director of Sports Interactive – Miles Jacobson – personally lauds this upcoming release as the most complete version in the history of the series due to its multi-platform availability.

When will FM24 be playable on Game Pass?

At the time of writing, there’s no specific news on a release date for the game on Game Pass or any other platforms. This is because FM24 is still in its development cycle.

In the most recent years, the game has been released in the first week of November, as you can see from the dates listed below:

Therefore, in a similar fashion, we can expect FM24 to be launched on Game Pass in early November once the full game launches worldwide.

So, don’t worry! As the days to November draw nearer, we shall expect an announcement on the exact Game Pass release date to be made, and this article will be updated with the relevant information.

How much storage space will players need to install FM24 on Game Pass?

Thankfully, this game won’t take up a lot of space on your disk drive as we expect you’ll only need about 6 GB to run it smoothly.

According to the system requirements for FM23 on the Xbox Game Pass page, an approximate size of 5.45 GB was needed for the install. We expect a similar figure for the upcoming release, taking into consideration the bundling in of new features and improved graphics.