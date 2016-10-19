header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Football Manager

19 Oct 2016

How Will Brexit Affect Football Manager 2017 Gameplay?

How Will Brexit Affect Football Manager 2017 Gameplay?

Whilst the rest of the world waits and sees how Brexit will pan out, Sports Interactive's Miles Jacobson explains what effect it will have on FM 17 gameplay.

Jump To
link decal

Multiple Outcomes

link decal

Other Impacts

link decal

Will this harm gameplay?

FM17_Brexit.jpg

Multiple Outcomes

Scenario 1: Soft Brexit

Scenario 2: Middle Brexit

Scenario 3: Hard Brexit

Other Impacts

Will this harm gameplay?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy