Football Manager 2019: Release date, new features, first trailer & pre-order discount announced

Whoever you support, the new season is likely to have just begun or about to commence. It has been a busy summer, but we all await the thrills and spills that will unfold on football pitches around the world for the next ten months.

If you want to have full control of your club around the clock, then you will also be eagerly anticipating the release of Football Manager 2019 this autumn.

Football Manager is the most realistic, in-depth and immersive football management simulation in the world. You decide who plays, who sits on the bench and you control tactics, team talks, substitutions and pitch-side instructions, as you follow the match live with the acclaimed 3D match engine.

The latest edition of the popular SEGA and Sports Interactive (SI) title will be released on 2 November 2018, allowing you to control a club of your chouce from over 50 countries.