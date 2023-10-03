Football Manager 24: Training Guide

Football Manager 24 is almost here with the Beta out in just a few weeks, fans cannot wait to have a first look at all the new features in FM 24!

Football Manager 2024 is all set for launch on 6 November, meaning we are just about one month away from the full launch of the game!

Today we will be taking a first look into training in Football Manager and the best techniques that you can use to develop your players faster in the new game!

Training in FM 24

Training in FM 24 is a very important part of how well your players develop and preform on the pitch. Getting this right is crucial at the start of the new title as if will help you start off on the right foot!

Team training

Managing your team's training regimen is a crucial aspect of achieving success in Football Manager 2024. This can be delegated however, if you want to make sure you are getting the most out of your team then you may as well look into it yourself!

click to enlarge + 3

Team Calendar. Your team's training schedule is displayed on the calendar. Each type of training is color-coded, providing a representation of your chosen training activities for each week.

General Training. You can select the primary focus of your general training using the drop-down menu in this section. This choice determines your team's standard training approach for the season.

Organising. Within this section, you'll find a slider that allows you to allocate time between team training and match-specific training. Adjusting the slider from left to right lets you prioritise team development or match preparation. Additionally, you can choose to provide rest periods before and/or after matches to ensure your players are at their best.

Match Training. Here, you can customise the type of match-specific training your team undergoes. Your selection here serves as the default for every upcoming game, but you can always modify it every week.

Plan for the future. The calendar in Football Manager 2024 displays a maximum of three weeks at a time, with the current week at the top and the following two weeks below.

Set pieces in Football Manager 24

Set pieces are a pivotal element in football, providing managers with an opportunity to gain an advantage during matches. In Football Manager 24, the training system for set pieces has been enhanced to offer managers more control and options. In this guide, we'll delve into the training-specific aspects of mastering set pieces in FM 24.

click to enlarge + 3

The Set Piece Creator in FM 24 has undergone a significant transformation in terms of tactical focus. Instead of relying solely on players' positions, the emphasis is now on players' attributes. Your Set Piece Coach will guide you through six key questions to determine your defensive and offensive preferences:

Marking Style: Choose between Zonal, Hybrid, or Man Marking for defensive set pieces. Counter-Attack Strategy: Determine the level of aggressiveness when countering opponents' set pieces. Delivery Target: Specify where your takers should aim their deliveries (near post, far post, or center). Delivery Style: Decide between in-swinging or out-swinging deliveries for set pieces.

Based on your responses, your Set Piece Coach will create initial corner and free-kick routines. Specific roles, such as Aerial Threat, Box Threat, Recovery Defender, and Creators, are automatically assigned, streamlining the setup process and reducing the need for manual instructions.

Training set pieces in FM 24 is a crucial aspect of achieving success as a manager. With Set Piece Coaches and the revamped Set Piece Creator, you now have the tools to develop effective set piece strategies, both defensively and offensively.

Player Targets effecting training

Loading...

Player Targets is a recently introduced feature with a direct influence on a player's training progress. Managers can now establish performance objectives for their squad members, improving various aspects such as training enhancements, goal scoring, assisting, maintaining clean sheets, and overall match performance.

click to enlarge + 3

These objectives can be established during player feedback sessions, loan negotiations, contract discussions, or contract renewals, with input from both the player and their agent. Factors like the player's personality and their rapport with the manager play a pivotal role in setting these targets.

For more of the latest FM 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.