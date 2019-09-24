header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Football Manager

24 Sep 2019

Football Manager 2020: New features revealed - code of conduct, in-depth team meetings & more

Football Manager 2020: New features revealed - code of conduct, in-depth team meetings & more

The new managerial sim is inching closer. What fresh content have SI got for their fans?

Jump To
link decal

Code of Conduct

link decal

Improved team meetings

link decal

Expanded staff responsibilities

link decal

Better unemployed experience

Code of Conduct

Improved team meetings

Expanded staff responsibilities

Better unemployed experience

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy