Breaking* Football Manager 2020: New Features revealed - Club Vision, Playing Time Pathway, Backroom Staff & more

FIFA 20 and eFootball PES 2020 may be creating headlines and basking in the spotlight, but for the armchair managers and expert fans out there only one game really matters; Football Manager 2020.

As we inch closer to the November release date, a few pieces of information are slowly dripping out, including some new features.

Club Vision

Sports Interactive have overhauled the entire boardroom experience this year to make each club feel more unique and create a greater reward for staying with a club over multiple seasons.

Club Vision is a long-term course that the board set out when they hire you. There are milestones set and targets to hit as you strengthen the clubs identity and progress.

These include club culture objectives, a five-year plan, and could even see them set much more stringent targets when it comes to the transfer market and playing style.

Playing Time Pathway

FM20 has reimagined player development. It has been a frustration of many dedicated FM gamers that young players immediately get fed up with playing time and demand more minutes long before they are ready. That may not be the case this year.

Now you can set out a much clearer pathway for your players to progress in your club during contract negotiations. There are now 12 descriptive statuses to use when telling a player just where they stand in your club, from Star Player to Squad Player, Breakthrough Prospect, and Emergency Backup.

There is even a tailored selection for goalkeepers that includes Cup Goalkeeper so that your #2 knows exactly where he stands and won't kick off about playing time in the middle of a season.

This will also impact players that go out on loan, a crucial part of how top clubs develop young talent. You and the loan club can negotiate in greater detail just how they will use your player with a much more defined level of playing time.

Backroom Staff

Your backroom staff were often a time-saving measure in FM19, taking pre-match meetings or doing press interviews so you could skip ahead from game to game as quickly as possible.

FM20 promises to have a much more active backroom to better replicate the life of a manager and how clubs run.

As part of your pre-match preparations you will receive a message from your backroom staff advising you on the ideal matchday squad. This will take into account an array of information from player ability & form to their role suitability and much more.

You can choose to accept all of their suggestions and it will be implemented to your tactics for that game, or just one or two ideas.

In the Tactics menu you will be able to tab over each individual square to see detailed analysis from your staff on the strengths and weaknesses of that area.

The whole Staff Responsibilities page is also getting an overhaul to include more information about each responsibility and what is being delegated where.

The position of Technical Director has been added to help you manage and judge your backroom staff as well as develop them via coaching courses, adding to the long-term thinking of FM20.

There is also a Head of Player Development who will recommend players for loan spells and provide reports on their development.