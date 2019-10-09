Football Manager 2020: New Features - Board interaction, loan signings, staff feedback, tactics

Football Manager has long been the home of the true football fan. Sure, playing as your favourite team on FIFA 20 or PES 2020 and banging in goals is fun, but sitting in the managers chair and making the crucial decisions is the dream.

Sports Interactive are yet to give us a firm release date for Football Manager 2020, but have said it will be here in November and are slowly trickling out information about their new features for this year's game.

Here is the latest news.

Staff feedback on tactics

ADVICE: Your staff will show where you may be wrong with your tactics

Tactics have been growing more and more complicated in FM games as the revolution led by the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp continues.

To help players understand just how each tactical style should be administered there will be a new feedback system from your backroom staff, showing you how you are deviating from the usual style and what you can do to return to the traditional Tiki-Taka or Gegenpress.

Of course, you don't have to listen to them. Part of the beauty of football is a manager making their own tweaks to established systems. But be aware that continuing to ignore your staff while results don't go your way will mean the board only have one place to look...

Transfer market

ANALYSIS: See all the info about your transfer market moves

Making waves in the transfer market can be trickier than ever now. Since Neymar's stunning move to PSG the whole system seems to have been turned upside down.

To help, FM20 will include closer tracking of your transfer spending along with greater details and analysis so you can keep track of where your money is going.

There will also be an option to ask the board for extra funds to complete a loan signing. We have seen teams turn to loanees more and more in recent years to help fill gaps in their squad, so this is a welcome addition and will hopefully make the loan system a little simpler in FM20.

Contract renewal advice

NO DEAL: Your staff will say who to let go

Deciding who you re-sign and who you let walk at the end of a contract can be tricky, especially when it comes to youth and reserve players.

This year you will get greater input from your backroom staff as you try to decide which players to keep on as their contracts come up.

Your staff will be ruthless in their assessment, letting you know if a player lacks quality, is too old, or doesn't have the potential required to play at your current level. All this will help you focus on who you should be re-signing and finding new players to fill the holes the unworthy leave on their way out of your club.

