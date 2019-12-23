BREAKING* Football Manager 2020: New exclusive league announced

Sports Interactive have announced a brand new league for Football Manager 2020 – just in time for Christmas.

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) to Football Manager 2020 as an officially licensed league, available to download, for free, from the Steam Workshop.

League Format

EXCLUSIVE: Take a look at FM’s official guide to the CPL

Only launched on April 27, 2019, the CPL is Canada’s men’s professional football league, containing seven clubs from five of the nation’s 10 provinces.

Much like in Mexico and many other countries in South and Central America, the league season is split into two parts – a spring campaign running from late April to Canada Day (July 1st) and a fall campaign from a few days later to early November.

READ MORE: Best young Goalkeepers to sign on FM20

Each club will play 10 games during the spring campaign, five at home and five away. The spring campaign is comprised of 18 games, with nine at home and nine away. Over the course of the season, you will play four teams five times and the other two teams four times apiece.

The winners of each campaign then meet over two legs to determine the overall champions.

Should the same side win both campaigns, they will meet the second-best side overall across the two mini-seasons.

Every game in a match weekend is staggered so that each match can be given broadcast coverage.

ON THE CHARGE: Will you take over high flyers Calvary FC

The overall winners of the season gain entry to the North American League, a knockout competition for North American sides that acts as a pathway for the winner to the North American Champions Cup.

All seven CPL clubs also participate in the annual Canadian Championship alongside the three Canadian teams in the MLS (Montreal Impact, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps) and the champions of two regional Canadian leagues.

Teams

The 2019 Final was won by Forge FC, who are based in Hamilton, Ontario, with the province also represented by York9 FC from Toronto. The two clubs are separated by just 70 kilometres (km) and they battle each other in the 905 Derby.

ABSOLUTE CLASSIC: Maybe FC Edmonton will take your pick?

FC Edmonton contest the Al Classico against fellow Alberta side Cavalry FC, who won both mini-seasons in the inaugural CPL season before falling short in the final.

They contest the Al Classico against fellow Alberta side Cavalry FC, who won both mini-seasons in the inaugural CPL season before falling short in the final.

WELL FORGED: Remember former Newcastle man David Edgar?

The final was won by Forge FC, who are based in Hamilton, Ontario, with the province also represented by York9 FC from Toronto. The two clubs are separated by just 70 kilometres (km) and they battle each other in the 905 Derby.

Nova Scotia, British Columbia and Manitoba provide the teams that complete the league in the shape of HFX Wanderers, Pacific FC and Valour FC respectively.

ROCKETMAN: HFX Wanderers feature the brilliantly named Elton John

Matches between Pacific FC and HFX Wanderers FC require the third-longest road trips of any domestic professional football league in the world, with the two teams separated by 4,476 km.

DROP THE MIKE: Petrasso is one of the stars of the CPL

Forge FC’s young attacking midfielder Tristan Borges was the player of the inaugural season, scoring 13 goals and creating another five. Forge FC midfielder Kyle Bekker, Valour FC winger Michael Petrasso and Cavalry FC striker Dominique Malonga were some of the other standouts.

Click “Next” to see the Specific Rules of the Canadian Premier League…