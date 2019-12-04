Football Manager 2020: Update 20.2.0 Now Available - improved finishing & decision making

The release of Update 20.2.0 for Football Manager 2020 has been announced by Sports Interactive.

FM20 has only been on the market for a few weeks, but the team at SI have already made their second round of tweaks for the hit new game.

The update is available to download via Steam and is save game compatible, allowing you to continue your current career.

Has been many fixes and tweaks across the game including, but not limited to those listed below:

20.2.0 Changelist

General stability improvements

Game performance improvements

Training happiness and logic changes

Improvements to newgen second nationality generation

Tweaks related to board interference with transfers

Number of tweaks regarding the balance and logic to objectives and club vision

Number of competitions and rule group fixes, including VAR in Turkey, South American continental competition fixes and Bulgarian league registration

DROUGHT OVER: The improvements to finishing should correct RS's dire save where Tammy Abraham has gone 9 hours without scoring!

Scheduling fixes for matches being played in conflict with other tournament fixtures

Work permit tweaks

Fixes for Shortcut keys on PC and ‘cmd’ button on Mac

Number of UI improvements and tweaks

Fixed issue where sometimes newgen would have red face

Toned down pitch degradation effect on high-condition pitches

Less shots from the byline

Improvements to finishing in clear-cut-chance situations

Improved through ball decisions in final third

Which fixes are you most pleased about?