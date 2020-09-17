Football Manager 2020: FREE on Epic Games Store NOW!

Sports Interactive’s managerial game makes its debut on the store, but is only free for a limited time!

It’s football season once again, and to celebrate Epic Games is being true to the name and bringing users Football Manager 2020 for FREE.

We are only a few months away from the release of Football Manager 2021, but with the Premier League (and Fantasy Premier League) back why wait?

You’ll need to set up an Epic Games Store account, but once you do it’s as simple as heading to the FM20 page and clicking “get”.

This is only available until 4pm BST on 24 September, so don’t hang around!

FM20 review

The last game from Sports Interactive was arguably the best ever.

A few subtle tweaks to tactics and additions like Code of Conduct and Club Vision made for one of the most playable Football Manager‘s ever.

The brand-new Football Manager 2021 is expected in mid-November.

THE MAGIC INGREDIENT: Perfect your tactics in FM20 and lead your team to glory

That gives you plenty of time to hone your skills on FM20 and claim a few Champions League crowns before FM21 arrives.

