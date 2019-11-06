header decal
Football Manager

06 Nov 2019

*BREAKING* Football Manager 2020 Beta Patch: Updates released for both PC & Mac, including crash fixes, visual changes and gameplay improvements

*BREAKING* Football Manager 2020 Beta Patch: Updates released for both PC & Mac, including crash fixes, visual changes and gameplay improvements

Sports Interactive's latest update includes gameplay and visual improvements for both PC & Mac.

Crash Fixes

Updates for Mac Users

Updates for PC Users

Gameplay

Visual

Football Manager 2020 (FM20) fever is reaching boiling point, with players now able to experience Beta gameplay in the build-up to the full game's release (19th Nov).

Well, FM20 fans will be happy to hear that Sports Interactive are well and truly on the ball this year, already announcing a 'Hotfix' or patch update for the pre-release Beta.

The update is save game compatible enabling you to continue pre-existing saves.

Keep reading for every change coming in Hotfix 20.0.3.

Crash Fixes

  • Fix for crash affecting users on low-spec Intel hardware launching game
  • Fix for rare crash occurring after match finishes on Mac
  • Fix for crash on startup intermittently affecting some users on Mac
  • Fix for rare crash when attempting to process past the 31st December 2019
  • Fixed rare crash when starting in-game Tutorials
  • Fix for rare crash affecting users when changing sound or system resolution settings 
  • Fix for rare crash when viewing a goal replay

Updates for Mac Users

  • Improvements to performance issues affecting some Mac users
  • Fixed issue allowing Mac users to turn off Retina in game

Updates for PC Users

  • Optimisation changes for users on PC

Gameplay

  • Fix for board confidence inbox item appearing erroneously and crashing game when season wasn’t finished
  • Allow users stuck on Must Respond inbox item when board controlling transfer to continue
  • Fixes allowing users to play as Mcarthur FC without problems advancing

Visual

  • Fix for Dark Skin showing white inbox

