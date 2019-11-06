BREAKING* Football Manager 2020 Beta Patch: Updates released for both PC & Mac, including crash fixes, visual changes and gameplay improvements

Football Manager 2020 (FM20) fever is reaching boiling point, with players now able to experience Beta gameplay in the build-up to the full game's release (19th Nov).
Well, FM20 fans will be happy to hear that Sports Interactive are well and truly on the ball this year, already announcing a 'Hotfix' or patch update for the pre-release Beta.
The update is save game compatible enabling you to continue pre-existing saves.
Keep reading for every change coming in Hotfix 20.0.3.
Crash Fixes
- Fix for crash affecting users on low-spec Intel hardware launching game
- Fix for rare crash occurring after match finishes on Mac
- Fix for crash on startup intermittently affecting some users on Mac
- Fix for rare crash when attempting to process past the 31st December 2019
- Fixed rare crash when starting in-game Tutorials
- Fix for rare crash affecting users when changing sound or system resolution settings
- Fix for rare crash when viewing a goal replay
READ MORE: FM20 - All the best players in the new game
Updates for Mac Users
- Improvements to performance issues affecting some Mac users
- Fixed issue allowing Mac users to turn off Retina in game
Updates for PC Users
- Optimisation changes for users on PC
READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FM20
Gameplay
- Fix for board confidence inbox item appearing erroneously and crashing game when season wasn’t finished
- Allow users stuck on Must Respond inbox item when board controlling transfer to continue
- Fixes allowing users to play as Mcarthur FC without problems advancing
Visual
- Fix for Dark Skin showing white inbox
READ MORE: FM 20 - How to install Face, Kits and Badges