Football Manager 2020 Wonderkids: All the best Midfielders (DM, MC, AMC) to buy – Traore, Szoboszlai & More

Football Manager 2020 is finally here!

One of the many beauties to an FM save is moulding your chosen club to your liking. From the staff members, to the tactics out on the pitch, the level of detailed offered in FM is unrivalled in the gaming sector.

Central midfielders provide the crucial link between the defence and attack in a football side, without them, goals would never get made, nor would the back line have any cover.

How to choose the best Wonderkid central midfielders on Football Manager 2020

To qualify for this list, these players are aged 19 and under, and are naturals in one of the three central midfield positions (DM, MC, AMC) .

They also have a Potential Ability (PA) range of at least 150-180. This means they can progress into the best players on the planet. Any players with a fixed PA of 155 or higher have also been included.

Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability are hidden when in-game, and can only be viewed by using the Football Manager Editor tool or In-Game Editor.

Star ratings only reflect how good a player is in relation to your first team squad, so if you want accuracy you must follow the CA & PA.

For reference, all CA & PA values are out of 200 and highest-rated central midfielder in the game currently is Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne with 188.

Hamed Junior Traore (CA 136 – PA 150-180)

Age: 19

Position(s): DM, M (C), AM (RC)

Club: Sassuolo (on loan from Empoli)

Country: Ivory Coast

Best Attributes: 15 natural fitness, 15 off the ball, 15 work rate

Value: £9 million

Wage: £18,000 a week

The Ivory Coast are a nation that haven’t had as much success as their talented squad deserved in the past, but Hamed Junior Traore could lead Les Elephants to glory in the future. Traore established himself as a regular is the Empoli side last season, scoring three goals and setting up two for a relegated team.

Sassuolo purchased the midfielder in a deal that will amount to almost £13 million when it becomes permanent, huge money for a side of their size. In real life, Traore has excelled for Sassuolo this season, a true work horse in the midfield that is already showing signs of becoming the next Yaya Toure.

Dominik Szoboszlai (CA 121 – PA 150-180)

Age: 18

Position(s): M (LC), AMC

Club: RB Salzburg

Country: Hungary

Best Attributes: 15 determination, 15 pace, 14 passing

Value: £10 million

Wage: £4,100 a week

Just like their Formula 1 program, the Red Bull owned clubs scout out and nurture some of the best talents in the world. The Hungarian national team is one that hasn’t seen a resurgence since it’s golden era in the 1950s, but Dominik Szoboszlai is a superb talent aged just 18.

Szoboszlai has already been capped 4 times by Hungary and has made an impressive start to his new life in Austria, scoring twice and assisting three times already this season. Although he’s played more often than not on the left wing, Szoboszlai’s natural position in FM is central midfield, thanks to his excellent passing and physical stats.

Sergio Gomez (CA 120 – PA 150-180)

Age: 18

Position(s): M (LC), AM (C)

Club: Huesca (on loan from Borussia Dortmund)

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 17 technique, 16 vision, 16 first touch

Value: £2 million

Wage: £6,500 a week

Spain has had some unbelievably talented midfielders in the recent past, and Sergio Gomez could well be the next Xavi, thanks to attributes that a fully developed midfielder would be proud of. The difference is, is that Gomez is just 18.

It almost seems unfair that Gomez is on-loan at a second-tier Spanish side this season in Huesca, but it will allow him to prepare for being a first-team player at Borussia Dortmund in 2020-21. Although his technical and mental abilities are top-notch, his physicals leave a lot to be desired, something you’d probably expect from a man who stands at just 5’7”.

Eduardo Camavinga (CA 116 – PA 150-180)

Age: 16

Position(s): DM, M (C)

Club: Stade Rennes

Country: France

Best Attributes: 15 determination, 14 marking, 14 tackling

Value: £5.25 million

Wage: £13,500 a week

France better hope that they cap Eduardo Camavinga at senior level before Congo, as the 16-year-old is already showing us that he’ll be a top talent in the near-future. Camavinga is racking up the minutes at Rennes and France U21s despite his young age and probably has the best mental attributes on this list, they’re all at least 11.

Mental stats don’t usually increase, so the fact that they’re so high bodes very well for the teenager. He’ll have work on areas like his strength and dribbling if he’s to become a top defensive midfielder in the future, though.

Ryan Gravenberch (CA 115 – PA 150-180)

Age: 17

Position(s): DM, M (C), AM (CL)

Club: Ajax

Country: Netherlands

Best Attributes: 15 first touch, 15 flair, 14 dribbling

Value: £975,000

Wage: £850 a week

Whereas Camavinga is a defensive midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch is definitely on the attacking side. Ajax’s youth academy is legendary for churning out some of the top talent in Europe and Gravenberch could become a name to add to the list in time.

He’s still lacking in the physical department, but Gravenberch can work on that and could become a real handful thanks to his 6’3” frame. Some of his attributes are fantastic for a 17-year-old, though, dribbling, crossing, corners and free-kick taking are all surprisingly impressive for a player of his position and age.

Jude Bellingham (CA 115 – PA 150-180)

Age: 15

Position(s): Midfielder/ attacking midfielder (C), AM (RL)

Club: Birmingham City

Country: England

Best Attributes: 14 determination, 14 pace, 14 acceleration

Value: £4.1 million

Wage: £120 a week

This kid hasn’t even finished his GCSEs yet, and he’s already worth over £4 million, that’s how you know he’s a talent. Jude Bellingham made his first-team debut for Birmingham City this season, becoming their youngest ever player in the process.

His attributes aren’t anything to write home about, but you have to consider how young he is, he’s probably not even finished growing yet. No wonder the likes of Bayern Munich have been linked with him! With Birmingham City in dire financial straits, the Blues will be looking to offload their star talent once he tires of playing for just £120 a week.

Alessio Riccardi (CA 108 – PA 150-180)

Age: 18

Position(s): M (C), AM (C)

Club: Roma

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 16 determination, 14 vision, 14 work rate

Value: £500,000

Wage: £15,250 a week

With club legend Daniele de Rossi now at Boca Juniors, the search is on for the player that will rule the Roma midfield in the future. Home-grown 18-year-old Alessio Riccardi is certainly in with a shot at the role, he’s a future captain thanks to his excellent mental attributes.

Riccardi is lacking on the physical and technical sides of the game, though, but with a potential ability rating as high as his, there’s a lot more to come!

Ilaix Moriba (CA 105 – PA 150-180)

Age: 16

Position(s): DM, M (C), AM (C)

Club: Barcelona

Country: Guinea

Best Attributes: 17 flair, 16 technique, 15 first touch

Value: £500,000

Wage: £11,000 a week

When you’re from a nation as obscure as Guinea, and you catch the eye of Barcelona, you know you’re one to watch for the future. 16-year-old Ilaix Moriba is also already eligible for Spain, too, so he could be lining up alongside Gomez for La Roja one day.

Physically, he’s already impressive, with some great technical attributes too, although his passing will have to improve if he’s to play for Barcelona’s first team.

Romario Baro (CA 128 – PA 166)

Age: 19

Position(s): M (C)

Club: FCP (Porto)

Country: Portugal

Best Attributes: 16 work rate, 16 natural fitness, 15 stamina

Value: £3.3 million

Wage: £3,200 a week

Although he’s not made his debut for the first team yet, Romario Baro could be the most talented player in the FC Porto ranks. His 166 potential ability would put him on a par with Bayern Munich’s Thiago, if he reaches this value.

Like a lot of players on this list, his physical and mental attributes are already high, but his technical abilities haven’t quite developed yet. A loan move would do him good, allowing Baro to play first-team football for the first time in his career, after scoring five times in 38 games for FCP II last season.

Mickael Cuisance (CA 125 – PA 157)

Age: 19

Position(s): DM, M (C), AM (C)

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Best Attributes: 16 passing, 16 technique, 16 vision

Value: £4.1 million

Wage: £41,500 a week

Bayern Munich aren’t known for producing young talents from their own academy, usually preferring to invest in players from the other Bundesliga sides. With Michael Cusiance, they’ve invested young, buying the Frenchman from Borussia Monchengladbach for around 10 million in the summer.

With a full season already under his belt at a good German top-flight side, Cusiance can perform at the top level, although he’ll do well to break into the Bayern Munich first team. If you’re looking for a midfielder to loan in, you’ll do well to get better than Cusiance, who already has key midfielder attributes at 15 or above already.

All the best Wonderkid Central Midfielders (MC)

Player Age Pos Club Country CA PA V W Romario Baro 19 M(C) FCP Portugal 128 166 £3.3m £3.2k Florentino Luis 19 DM

M (C) SLB Portugal 140 172 £14.75m £5k Phil Foden 19 M (C) Man City England 140 175 £34.5m £30k Mickael Cuisnace 19 DM

M (C) Bayern Munich France 125 168 £4.1m £41.5k Gustavo Assuncao 19 DM Famalicao Brazil 115 155 £1.1m £1.1k Hamad Junior Traore 19 DM

M (C)

AM (RC) Sassuolo Ivory Coast 136 150-180 £9m £18k Sandro Tonali 19 DM

M (C) Brescia Italy 125 150-180 £8.25m £7.75k Yari Verschaeren 18 M (C)

AM (RLC) RSC Anderlecht Belgium 124 150-180 £6m £5.5k Dominik Szoboszlai 18 M (LC)

AM (C) RB Salzburg Hungary 121 150-180 £10m £4.1k Sergio Gomes 18 M (LC) Borussia Dortmund Spain 120 150-180 £2m £6.5k Eduardo Camavinga 16 DM

M (C) Stade Rennais France 116 150-180 £5.25m £13.5k Ryan Gravenberch 17 DM

M (C)

AM (LC) Ajax Holland 115 150-180 £975k £850 Jude Bellingham 15 M (C)

AM (RLC) Birmingham England 112 150-180 £4.1m £120 Alessio Riccardi 18 M (C) Roma Italy 108 150-180 £500k £15.25k Ilaix Moriba 16 DM

M (C) Barcelona Guinea 105 150-180 £500k £11k Pedri 16 M (C)

AM (RLC) Barcelona Spain 105 150-180 £575k £2.7k Hannibal Mejbri 16 M (C) Manchester United France 92 150-180 £350k £120 Naci Unuvar 16 M (C)

AM (LC) Ajax Holland 90 150-180 £175k £85

