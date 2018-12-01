Football Manager 2019 Wonderkids: Best Spanish players to sign

Spain has become a hotbed of footballing talent in the last 20 years. The brilliance of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and the Spanish national team led a footballing revolution that resulted in world-wide dominance for most of the 21st century. With the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Ramos starting to bring their illustrious careers to an end, all eyes are on the next generation of Spanish stars coming up to see if they can be as good.

How to choose the best Spanish wonderkids in Football Manager 2019

This article will look at the best Spanish wonderkids in FM19. These players are all teenagers when you start a new career, are listed by the game as Spanish, and have a potential ability of at least 130. These players can provide any team with a boost, and will give your side a decade-plus of quality play.

For a full list of ALL the Spanish wonderkids in FM19, see the table at the bottom of the page.

Sergio Gomez (CA 120 - PA Range 150-180)

Age: 17

Position: AM (LC), M (LC)

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Best Attributes: Technique (17), Flair (16), Vision (16)

Value: £2.1 million

Wage: £17,250 a week

Sergio Gomez started his career with Barcelona, rising through their youth system to make his senior debut with the reserve side in January 2018. Not even a month later he signed a deal with Borussia Dortmund, and has already made his debut with their first team.

In FM 19 Gomez is a star in the making. He already has well-developed creative traits (17 technique, 16 flair, 16 vision, 16 first touch, 14 passing) and can slot into most sides and create chances consistently. He is good from dead balls too (15 corners, 14 free kick taking) and can score himself as well (13 long shots, 12 finishing).

Ferran Torres (CA 115 - PA Range 150-180)

Age: 18

Position: AM (R), M (R)

Club: Valencia

Best Attributes: Pace (15), Flair (15), Acceleration (15)

Value: £1.3 million

Wage: £9,500 a week

Ferran Torres is a Valencia product through and through. He joined their youth system in 2006 as a 6 year old, rising up the ranks to make his senior debut with the reserves in October 2016. He was soon promoted to the first team, making his debut in November in 2017

In FM 19 Torres already has good speed for a winger (15 pace, 15 acceleration). Along with that comes skill on the ball (14 dribbling, 13 first touch, 13 crossing, 12 passing) to move possession and take on defenders. Torres has a massively high ceiling with his PA range and could quickly become a dominant winger.

Abel Ruiz (CA 107 - PA Range 150-180)

Age: 18

Position: ST

Club: Barcelona

Best Attributes: Pace (15), Dribbling (15), Finishing (15)

Value: £625,000

Wage: £2,700 a week

Abel Ruiz began with Valencia, but moved to Barcelona in 2012 at 12 years old. He rose through the academy there and made his debut with the reserves in April 2017. He is yet to make his first team debut, but has become a regular for the Barcelona B side.

In Football Manager 2019 Ruiz is already a strong striker. He is deadly in front of goal (15 finishing, 15 heading) and can beat defenders on his own too (15 dribbling, 14 first touch). He also brings good speed (15 pace, 15 acceleration, 15 agility) and a couple of strong mental attributes too (15 decisions, 13 flair).

Pelayo Morilla (CA 100 - PA Range 150-180)

Age: 16

Position: AM (C)

Club: S. Gijon

Best Attributes: Finishing (14), Dribbling (14), Pace (14)

Value: £225,000

Wage: £1,700 a week

Pelayo Morilla has been with Sporting Gijon since he was a boy. He signed a professional contract just after his 16th birthday and made his senior debut with the reserve side in January 2018. On 18th August 2018 he claimed his first appearance for the first-team.

In FM 19 Morilla has terrific potential and is already a dangerous player. He can score goals (14 finishing) and beat players with the ball at his feet (14 dribbling, 13 first touch). He has a few good mental attributes to aid his development and creativity (13 flair, 12 vision, 11 determination) and is pretty fast for a central player (14 pace, 14 acceleration).

Fran Beltran (CA 128 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 19

Position: DM, M (C)

Club: Vigo

Best Attributes: Tackling (15), Work Rate (15), Vision (15)

Value: £2.6 million

Wage: £11,750 a week

Fran Beltran started his footballing life with Getafe, but moved to Rayo Vallecano in 2013 where he would receive his senior debut in the Segunda Division. he played over 70 games for Vallecano despite his young age before making a €8 million move to Celta Vigo in August 2018.

In FM 19 Beltran is already a well-developed midfielder. He has good defensive skills (15 tackling, 14 marking, 14 positioning) and is a good passer too (15 technique, 15 vision 14 passing). Beltran has a lot of good mental attributes (15 anticipation, 15 teamwork, 15 work rate) to help his development and is physically strong too (14 stamina, 13 pace, 13 acceleration).﻿

Alejandro Pozo (CA 118 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 19

Position: AM (RL), M (RL)

Club: Granada

Best Attributes: Acceleration (16), Pace (15), Agility (15)

Value: £1.3 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

Alejandro Pozo began his career with Sevilla, rising through their youth academy to make his debut with the reserve side in August 2016. He has played 70 games with the reserves and this season was loaned out to Granada to get some first team experience.

In FM 19 Pozo is a very raw winger but has a lot of speed (16 acceleration, 15 pace). He is solid on the ball (13 dribbling, 12 technique, 11 crossing) but the rest of his game needs some work. With his high potential ability range, he could soon be one of the best wingers around.

Brahim Diaz (CA 117 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 18

Position: AM (RC), M (C)

Club: Manchester City

Best Attributes: Flair (16), Stamina (16), Dribbling (16)

Value: £3.7 million

Wage: £8,000 a week

Brahim Diaz started his career with Malaga at the age of 10, but moved to Manchester City in 2015 as a 16-year-old for a fee of £200,000. He made his senior debut with City in September 2016 as a substitute in the EFL Cup and has played five times for the first team to date.

In Football Manager 2019 Diaz is already a wizard on the ball (16 dribbling, 13 first touch) who can pick out a pass (16 flair, 14 technique, 13 passing). He can find the back of the net (13 finishing, 11 long shots) and has good physical traits as well (16 stamina, 14 natural fitness, 13 pace).

Jordi Mboula (CA 117 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 19

Position: AM (R)﻿

Club: Monaco

Best Attributes: Flair (16), Pace (16), Acceleration (15)

Value: £1.5 million

Wage: £10,500 a week

Jordi Mboula joined the Barcelona academy at the age of 11 and came up through their ranks to debut with the reserve side in 2017. That same year he joined Monaco in a £2.6 million move and got his first team debut with them in April 2018.

In FM 19 Mboula is a pacy, creative winger already. He has great speed (16 pace, 15 acceleration) and can carry the ball beyond defenders (14 dribbling, 13 first touch) to either score himself (12 finishing) or set up others (12 passing, 11 crossing).

Juan Miranda (CA 117 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 18

Position: D (L), WB (L), M (L)

Club: Barcelona

Best Attributes: Natural Fitness (16), Pace (14), Stamina (14)

Value: £1.2 million

Wage: £3,500 a week

Juan Miranda is another Barcelona product, but he is still with the Catalan club. He joined at the age of 14 and made his debut with the reserves in August 2017. He is yet to make a first team appearance.

In FM 19 Miranda is already a well-rounded full back. He has good physical traits to keep running up and down the flank (16 natural fitness, 14 pace, 14 stamina) and is solid defensively (13 tackling, 11 marking). He can keep the ball moving in possession (13 passing, 13 technique) too.

Alex Centelles (CA 105 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 18

Position: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Valencia

Best Attributes: Pace (15), Tackling (15), Decisions (15)

Value: £450,000

Wage: £1,600 a week

Alex Centelles has been with Valencia his whole career, debuting for the reserve side in 2017 and playing nearly 50 times to date for them as he awaits the call to the first team.

In FM 19 Centelles is a good full back already. He is strong defensively (15 tackling, 11 marking) and possesses good speed (15 pace, 13 acceleration). He can move the ball well, be it at his feet (13 dribbling) or passing (13 technique, 12 passing). He also has a few good mental attributes to aid his development (15 decisions, 13 off the ball, 13 concentration).

﻿Other Spanish wonderkids