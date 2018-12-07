Football Manager 2019 Wonderkids: Best Portuguese players to sign

From Eusebio to Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal has produced some incredible footballing talent over the years. The current crop of Portuguese players claimed the country's first major trophy in 2016 when they beat France to win the European Championship, leaving the next generation with big shoes to fill.

How to choose the best Portuguese wonderkids in Football Manager 2019

This article will look at the best Portuguese wonderkids in FM19. These players are all teenagers when you start a new career mode and are listed by the game as Portuguese. They have a potential ability of at least 130 and are not limited by position. These players are all capable of contributing to almost any squad in club football and some could be leading stars for teams.

Joao Felix (CA 128 - PA 172)

Age: 18

Position: AM (LC), M (C)

Club: SLB

Best Attributes: Technique (16), Passing (15), Vision (15)

Value: £3.1 million

Wage: £3,400 a week

Joao Felix has been Portugal's most promising prospect for a while now. He started out with Porto's youth system, but at the age of 15 moved to Benfica after being released. Porto's loss was Benfica's gain as he soon debuted for the reserve side and showed his talent. In August 2018 he made his debut for the first team and a week later scored his first goal for the club.

In FM 19 Joao Felix is already a well-developed creative midfielder. He has terrific passing skills (16 technique, 15 vision, 15 passing, 15 first touch) to move the ball and unlock a defence. He can score goals (13 penalty taking, 12 finishing) and has solid speed for a central player (14 agility, 13 pace, 12 acceleration).

Gedson Fernandes (CA 135 - PA Range 150-180)

Age: 19

Position: M (C)

Club: SLB

Best Attributes: Stamina (18), Natural Fitness (18), Work Rate (16)

Value: £8 million

Wage: £6,250 a week

Gedson Fernandes joined Benfica at the age of 10 and began to rise through their ranks quickly. At 18 he debuted for the reserve side and this season was promoted to the first team where he has become a regular contributor.

In FM 19 Fernandes is a tireless midfielder (18 stamina, 18 natural fitness) with terrific mental attributes (16 work rate, 16 determination, 15 bravery). He can move the ball in possession (14 technique, 14 passing, 14 dribbling) and can win it back as well (14 tackling).

Diogo Dalot (CA 124 - PA Range 150-180)

Age: 19

Position: D (R), WB (R)

Club: Manchester United

Best Attributes: Natural Fitness (15), Determination (15), Technique (14)

Value: £13.75 million

Wage: £25,000 a week

Diogo Dalot began his career with Porto, who he joined at the age of 9. He reached the reserve side in January 2017 and made his debut appearance with the first team in October of that year. He played just eight games for Porto before making a £19 million move to Manchester United this summer.

In FM 19 Dalot is a solid full back already. He has decent speed (14 stamina, 13 pace, 13 acceleration) and good mental attributes too (15 determination, 13 anticipation, 13 work rate). He can put good balls into the box (14 technique, 13 dribbling, 12 crossing, 12 passing), though his defensive skills need work (11 tackling, 10 marking).

Fabio Silva (CA 80 - PA Range 150-180)

Age: 15

Position: ST

Club: FCP

Best Attributes: Determination (14), Technique (13), Composure (13)

Value: £9,000

Wage: £55 a week

Fabio Silva started his career with the Porto youth system, but in 2015 made a brief move to Benfica. That lasted just one year before he returned to Porto and he is now registered with their Under-19 side despite his youth. ﻿

In Football Manager 2019 Fabio Silva is a very raw talent, but already has some strong attributes. He has talent in front of goal (12 finishing, 12 first touch, 12 penalty taking) and some ability to keep possession moving (13 technique, 12 dribbling, 11 passing). He also has a few good mental attributes to aid his development (14 determination, 13 flair, 13 composure).

Jota (CA 121 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 19

Position: AM (RL)

Club: SLB

Best Attributes: Flair (16), Dribbling (15), First Touch (15)

Value: £525,000

Wage: £2,700 a week

Jota joined Benfica at the age of 8 and has not played anywhere else. He rose through their ranks to debut with the reserves in January 2017 and then made his first team debut in October 2018 in the Taca de Portugal.

In FM 19 Jota is already very talented on the ball. He has excellent skill with the ball at his feet (15 first touch, 15 dribbling) and good creativity as well (16 flair, 12 crossing, 12 passing, 12 vision). He also possesses good speed (14 pace, 14 acceleration).

Florentino Luis (CA 121 - PA Range (140-170)

Age: 18

Position: DM, M (C)

Club: SLB

Best Attributes: Determination (15), Teamwork (15), Work Rate (15)

Value: £1.3 million

Wage: £1,800 a week

Florentino Luis first joined Real SC in 2009, but in 2010 he moved to Benfica and progressed through their youth system. He made his debut with the reserves in September 2016 and has been a regular for them since.

In FM 19 Luis is a very well-rounded midfielder. He can move the ball in possession (14 technique, 13 passing, 11 vision) and has excellent mental attributes that will aid his development and keep him working hard on the pitch (15 work rate, 15 teamwork, 15 determination). Luis has good defensive stats (14 positioning, 13 tackling, 11 marking) and solid physical traits too (14 natural fitness, 14 stamina, 12 pace).﻿

Diogo Costa (CA 116 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 18

Position: GK

Club: FCP

Best Attributes: Determination (15), Bravery (15), Reflexes (14)

Value: £650,000

Wage: £2,700 a week

Diogo Costa joined Porto when he was 12 and quickly rose through their youth academy. He debuted with the reserve side in 2017 and has since moved up to the first team, but is still awaiting his debut there.

In FM 19 Diogo Costa has a lot of potential. He already has a few well-developed goalkeeper skills (14 reflexes, 13 command of area, 12 handling) and some strong mental attributes (15 bravery, 15 determination, 14 anticipation). Costa also has solid physical stats (12 stamina, 11 jumping, 11 agility) and can distribute relatively well (12 passing).

Francisco Trincao (CA 105 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 18

Position: AM (RL)

Club: Braga

Best Attributes: Technique (16), Dribbling (15), Flair (15)

Value: £725,000

Wage: £4,100 a week

Francisco Trincao bounced around a lot during his youth career, starting with Vianense and then going to Porto and Palmeiras before eventually settling with Braga in 2015, his second stint with the club. he made his debut for the Braga reserve side in April 2016 and has played nearly 40 games for them already.

In FM 19 Trincao is a creative winger. He has excellent skill on the ball to torment defenders (15 dribbling, 14 first touch) and can provide balls into the box as well (16 technique, 13 passing, 12 crossing). He has some good mental attributes (15 flair, 13 determination, 12 vision) and reasonable speed (13 pace, 13 acceleration, 12 stamina).

Daniel Braganca (CA 105 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 19

Position: DM, M (C)

Club: Sporting

Best Attributes: Passing (15), Vision (14), Technique (14)

Value: £300,000

Wage: £1,800 a week

Daniel Braganca has been with Sporting for his whole career, rising through the ranks to the Under-23 side this season. He has also been capped to Under-20 level by Portugal.

In FM 19 Braganca is a terrific distributor of the ball. He has excellent passing skills (15 passing, 14 vision, 14 technique) and some quality mental attributes too (14 determination, 13 positioning, 13 composure). He possesses solid athleticism (13 stamina, 13 natural fitness) and can take set pieces too (12 corners, 12 free kick taking, 11 penalty taking).

Diogo Bras (CA 96 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 18

Position: AM (RL)

Club: Sporting

Best Attributes: Flair (16), Dribbling (14), Technique (13)

Value: £62,000

Wage: £1,000 a week

Diogo Bras started his career with Chaves but quickly moved to Sporting and has been there ever since. He got his debut with the reserve side in March 2018 and has been heavily capped at junior levels by Portugal.

In FM 19﻿ Bras has reasonable pace for a winger (13 pace, 13 acceleration) and good skill on the ball (14 dribbling, 13 first touch). He is a solid passer (13 technique, 11 passing, 10 crossing) and has a few very good mental attributes (16 flair, 13 off the ball, 12 determination). He can score as well (12 finishing, 11 long shots).

