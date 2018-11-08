Football Manager 2019 Wonderkids: Best Goalkeepers (GK) to Sign

Goalkeepers can be lifesavers in the world of football. Even with the meanest of defences, you will need a quality goalkeeper behind them to hold on to victories for your side, so it is vital that in FM 19 you sign well between the sticks. It is easy to be tempted into moving for the world’s best goalkeepers, but it may be a wiser option to go for a wonderkid who can develop into a superstar.

How to find the best wonderkid goalkeepers on Football Manager 2019

We are looking at the best wonderkid goalkeepers on Football Manager 2019. These are shot stoppers who are aged 21 and below and hold a Potential Ability (PA) rating of at least 140. A player’s specific PA cannot be found in-game, with the star ratings you see for CA (Current Ability) and PA only a reflection of the quality of that player on your squad.

RealSport looks at goalkeepers who can blossom into the best on the planet on Football Manager 2019.

Alex Meret (CA 135 – PA 169)

Age: 21

Club: Napoli

Country: Italy

Best stats: 17 reflexes, 16 aerial reach, 16 handling

Value: £5.5 million

Wage: £32,000 a week

Two seasons on loan at SPAL have seen Alex Meret recalled to Napoli as he looks to fight for minutes on the pitch. The 21-year-old won promotion to Serie A in his first season at Ferrara-based SPAL, and helped the club stay up by just three points last year. A fractured arm has seen him miss the start of the campaign in Naples, but he will challenge for the number one spot upon his return.

On FM 19, attributes of 17 reflexes, 16 aerial reach and 16 handling take Meret to a 135 CA. The 21-year-old can improve to an impressive 169 potential, and with a value of £5.5 million and £32,000 a week wage, he is a reasonable signing.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (CA 150 – PA 160-190)

Age: 19

Club: AC Milan

Country: Italy

Best stats: 18 jumping reach, 17 reflexes, 17 teamwork

Value: £19 million

Wage: £190,000 a week

Top of your shortlist is likely to be Gianluigi Donnarumma who is already verging on world class status aged only 19. The ‘keeper made his debut for AC Milan aged just 16, and has continued to perform, amassing over 130 appearances for the club. Since the retirement of namesake and idol Gianluigi Buffon from international duty, Donnarumma has become the Italian number 1, with nine caps for his country.

An already impressive 150 CA for Donnarumma can grow to a potential between 160 and 190, so his 18 jumping reach, 17 reflex and 17 teamwork stats will receive greater support. The Italian has a value of £19 million with wages of £190,000 a week.

Unai Simon (CA 139 – PA 157)

Age: 21

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Country: Spain

Best stats: 18 determination, 16 pace, 16 aerial reach

Value: £5.5 million

Wage: £21,000 a week

Unai Simon has been given his opportunity at Athletic Bilbao following the departure of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea. All seven of the 21-year-old’s appearances have come this season, but it looks to be a baptism of fire for the Spanish U21 international with no clean sheets to his name thus far.

Simon has 18 determination, 16 pace and 16 aerial reach to his name on FM 19, which help him to a 139 CA. This can improve to a potential of 157, meaning he's valued at £5.5 million with current wages of £21,000 a week.

Dean Henderson (CA 126 – PA 155)

Age: 21

Club: Sheffield United (on loan from Manchester United)

Country: England

Best stats: 15 reflexes, 15 determination, 15 natural fitness

Value: £6.3 million

Wage: £10,000 a week

A Manchester United youth product, you wonder if Dean Henderson will ever come into the fold at the Premier League giants, but he has been performing out on loan. Loan spells at Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury and now Sheffield United have seen him progress from League Two to Championship football, as well as pick up five caps for England U21s.

Henderson is valued at £6.3 million with wages of £10,000 a week on FM 19, due to his 126 CA and 155 potential ability. Attributes of 15 reflexes, 15 determination and 15 natural fitness make him a steady option in between the sticks already.

Alexander Nubel (CA 124 – PA 154)

Age: 21

Club: Schalke

Country: Germany

Best stats: 17 rushing out, 17 composure, 16 teamwork

Value: £2.4 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

With six appearances to his name for Schalke this season, Alexander Nubel looks to be another player on the cusp of a breakthrough. Aged 21 and being understudy to the solid Ralf Fahrmann, Nubel will learn a lot, and with 11 caps for Germany U21 he looks to have been marked as a bright talent.

17 rushing out, 17 composure and 16 teamwork help take Nubel to a 124 CA rating, which can rise to a 154 potential. A £2.4 million value and £4,000 a week wage make the youngster a great option straight away.

Emil Audero (CA 128 – PA 154)

Age: 21

Club: Sampdoria (on loan from Juventus)

Country: Italy

Best stats: 18 natural fitness, 16 rushing out, 15 reflexes

Value: £3.7 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

Yet another Italian, we could be looking at Juventus’s future number 1 in the form of Emil Audero. The 21-year-old helped Venezia reach the Serie B play-offs last season and has now been given his shot in the top-flight by Sampdoria. It’s been a strong star for the Italy U21 international, with six clean sheets in his first 12 games for the club.

Audero has a 128 current ability rating on FM 19, which can rise to a 154 potential. His 18 natural fitness, 16 rushing out and 15 reflexes value him at £3.7 million and £4,000 a week wages.

Karlo Letica (CA 118 – PA 154)

Age: 21

Club: Club Brugge

Country: Croatia

Best stats: 19 jumping reach, 18 aerial reach, 14 handling

Value: £1.7 million

Wage: £9,000 a week

Karlo Letica left Croatia in search of Champions League football, something that has been provided at Club Brugge in Belgium. The 21-year-old is still relatively inexperienced with only 58 senior appearances in his career, but he will be more greatly tested in Brugge. Since his move, the goalkeeper has already been called up into the Croatian national team squad.

A 118 current ability score for Letica can improve to a reliable PA of 154, which sees him valued at £1.7 million with wages of £9,000 a week. 19 jumping reach, 18 aerial reach and 14 handling are superb stats for the 6’7” goalie.

Alban Lafont (CA 132 – PA 150-180)

Age: 19

Club: Fiorentina

Country: France

Best stats: 17 jumping reach, 16 reflexes, 15 determination

Value: £5 million

Wage: £19,000 a week

A man with a bright future, Alban Lafont secured the first big move of his career over the summer, as the former Toulouse man joining Fiorentina. The French U20 international has made nine appearances for the Viola so far this season, and with goalkeeping an art-form in Italy, expect him to continue to impress.

Lafont has stats of 17 jumping reach, 16 reflexes and 15 determination on FM 19, aiding him to a 132 CA rating. This can rise to a PA between 150 and 180, which values him at £5 million with a wage of £19,000 a week.

Florian Muller (CA 132 – PA 148)

Age: 20

Club: Mainz

Country: Germany

Best stats: 17 rushing out, 16 composure, 16 teamwork

Value: £3 million

Wage: £5,000 a week

Germany have produced some great goalkeepers of late, with Florian Muller looking to follow the likes of Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Mainz man looks to have secured the number 1 shirt this season, picking up nine appearances in all competitions. If he can build on this start to the season, we could see another top-class German goalkeeper emerge.

The 20-year-old Muller is valued at £3 million with wages of £5,000 a week with the youngster able to improve from a 132 CA to a potential of 148. His best attributes include 17 rushing out, 16 composure and 16 teamwork.

Joel Pereira (CA 124 – PA 149)

Age: 21

Club: Vitoria (on loan from Manchester United)

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 15 aerial reach, 15 reflexes, 15 jumping reach

Value: £5.8 million

Wage: £15,000 a week

A second goalkeeper on loan from Manchester United, but Joel Pereira’s time at the Old Trafford is already stifling his career due to a lack of game time. The 21-year-old has made three first team appearances for the club, but his only other professional football has come on loan at Rochdale (eight appearances) and Portuguese outfit Belenenses (ten appearances). He looks to better that at Vitoria with seven games so far, but 14 caps for Portugal U21s shows he has some pedigree.

Pereira’s attributes of 15 aerial reach, 15 reflexes and 15 jumping reach take him to a 124 CA on Football Manager 2019. This can improve to a 149 potential, giving him a value of £5.8 million with wages of £15,000 a week.

