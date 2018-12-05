Football Manager 2019 Wonderkids: Best German players to sign

Germany has consistently produced terrific footballers, and it has been no different in recent years. A focus on youth development paid dividends when they won their fourth World Cup in 2014, and though they had a disappointing 2018 tournament, they are still considered a world power, and rightfully so. But who are the next generation looking to carry the torch forward?

How to choose the best German wonderkids in Football Manager 2019

This article will look at the best German wonderkids in FM19. These are players that are teenagers when you start a new career, are listed by the game as Germany, and have a potential ability of at least 130. All these players can be useful pieces of nearly every squad in the world, and could become truly world-class players after a few years.

For a full list of ALL the best German wonderkids on FM19, see the table at the bottom of the page.

Kai Havertz (CA 140 - PA 176)

Age: 19

Position: AM (C), M (C)

Club: Bayer 04

Best Attributes: Vision (17), Composure (17), Pace (16)

Value: £18.75 million

Wage: £26,000 a week

Kai Havertz joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2010 at the age of 11 and very quickly progressed to the first team. He made his debut with them in October 2016 and has since become a vital player, making over 70 appearances already and scoring 14 goals for the team.

In FM 19 Havertz is a quality creative midfielder already. He has terrific mental attributes (17 vision, 17 composure, 15 flair, 15 off the ball) that help his overall game as well as impressive technical abilities (16 technique, 15 first touch, 14 passing). He also has great speed for a central player (16 pace, 16 natural fitness, 13 agility).

Fiete Arp (CA 118 - PA 167)

Age: 18

Position: ST

Club: Hamburg SV

Best Attributes: Finishing (16), Teamwork (15), First Touch (15)

Value: £2.9 million

Wage: £26,000 a week

Fiete Arp joined Hamburg at the age of 10. He quickly progressed through their academy and made his debut in 2017 and became a regular for them. He has also dominated the Germany Under-17 side, scoring 18 goals.

In FM 19 Arp is already a strong goal scorer (16 finishing, 15 first touch, 14 penalty taking). He has solid physical traits (14 pace, 14 natural fitness, 12 strength) and good mental attributes (15 teamwork, 15 off the ball, 14 anticipation).

Arne Maier (CA 132 - PA 165)

Age: 19

Position: DM, M (C)

Club: Hertha BSC

Best Attributes: Teamwork (17), Composure (16), Natural Fitness (16)

Value: £8.5 million

Wage: £17,250 a week

Arne Maier joined Hertha at the age of 8 and has been with them ever since. He got his senior debut with the reserves in 2017 and played just a handful of games with them before being promoted to the first team where he has been a consistent contributor.

In FM 19 Maier is a well-rounded player. He has very good mental attributes (17 teamwork, 16 composure, 14 anticipation) and can move the ball well in possession (15 technique, 14 vision, 14 passing, 13 dribbling).

Gian-Luca Itter (CA 120 - PA 156)

Age: 19

Position: D (L), WB (L)

Club: VfL Wolfsburg

Best Attributes: Teamwork (16), Pace (15), Work Rate (15)

Value: £2.1 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

Gian-Luca Itter began his career with Eintracht Frankfurt, signing at the age of 12. At 16 he moved to VfL Wolfsburg where he received his first team debut. He has also progressed to the Germany Under-19 team.

In Football Manager 2019 Itter has good speed to run up and down the flank (15 pace, 15 natural fitness, 14 stamina) and has strong mental attributes (16 teamwork, 15 work rate, 14 composure). He can move the ball well (13 passing, 13 technique, 11 dribbling) and win it back too (14 tackling, 12 marking).﻿

Josha Vagnoman (CA 120 - PA 155)

Age: 17

Position: D (RL), WB (RL)

Club: Hamburg SV

Best Attributes: Natural Fitness (17), Work Rate (16), Pace (15)

Value: £2.1 million

Wage: £15,500 a week

Josha Vagnoman joined Hamburg in 2010 when he was just 9 years old. He flew through their youth academy and made his debut for the first team in 2018.

In FM 19 Vagnoman has some terrific speed (17 natural fitness, 15 pace, 15 balance) and a couple of good mental attributes (16 work rate, 15 bravery, 13 team work). He's solid on the ball (13 technique, 12 passing, 12 dribbling). Defensively, he still needs to improve (11 tackling, 10 marking) but he has huge potential.

Lukas Mai (CA 111 - PA 150)

Age: 18

Position: D (C)

Club: FC Bayern

Best Attributes: Jumping (16), Teamwork (16), Composure (15)

Value: £1.4 million

Wage: £4,300 a week

Lukas Mai began his career with Dynamo Dresden, but moved to Bayern Munich in July 2014. He rose through the academy and made his first team debut in April 2018.

In Football Manager 2019 Mai is physically strong (16 jumping, 14 strength, 13 natural fitness) and has good defensive skills (14 tackling, 13 marking, 12 heading). Mai has terrific mental attributes for a teenager (16 teamwork, 15 composure, 15 bravery, 14 determination) and can move the ball well too (13 passing, 11 technique).

Florent Muslija (CA 120 - PA 142)

Age: 19

Position: AM (RLC), M (RL)

Club: Hannover 96

Best Attributes: Acceleration (15), Dribbling (15), Flair (15)

Value: £2.2 million

Wage: £7,250 a week

Florent Muslija started out with SV Sasbach before moving to Karlsruher. He got his senior debut with them during the 2016/17 season and was a key part of their team in 2017/18 before making a €2 million move to Hannover.

In FM 19 Muslija has good talent on the ball (15 dribbling, 14 technique, 13 crossing, 12 passing) to create chances down either flank. He has solid speed (15 acceleration, 15 agility, 13 pace) and a couple of very nice mental attributes too (15 flair, 13 vision, 13 work rate).

Robin Hack (CA 115 - PA 142)

Age: 19

Position: AM (LC), M (L)

Club: TSG Hoffenheim

Best Attributes: Acceleration (15), Agility (15), Flair (15)

Value: £1.3 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

Robin Hack began his career with FC Calmbach and then moved to Karlsruher. In 2012, at the age of 14, he moved to Hoffenheim and rose through their ranks. He made his debut with their reserve side in 2017 and later that year got his first-team debut.

In FM 19 Hack has a lot of quality on the ball (14 dribbling) and can find the back of the net too (14 finishing, 14 penalty taking, 13 long shots). He has good speed (15 acceleration, 14 pace) and a few quality mental attributes (15 flair, 14 work rate, 14 off the ball, 14 determination).

Jonathan Burkardt (CA 115 - PA 141)

Age: 17

Position: AM (L), ST

Club: Mainz 05

Best Attributes: Work Rate (17), Aggression (17), Agility (15)

Value: £2.2 million

Wage: £1,800 a week

Jonathan Burkardt started his career with Darmstadt 98, but in 2014 he moved to Mainz 05. He made his debut with their first team this season and has been promoted to the Germany Under-18 side.

In FM 19 Burkardt is a pacy forward (15 agility, 14 acceleration, 13 pace) who has good ﻿goal-scoring skills (14 finishing, 12 first touch, 11 long shots). He can beat a defender (13 dribbling) and has some strong mental attributes too (17 work rate, 13 determination, 13 teamwork).

Elias Abouchabaka (CA 110 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 18

Position: AM (LC), M (LC)

Club: SpVgg Greuther Furth

Best Attributes: Flair (16), First Touch (15), Vision (15)

Value: £450,000

Wage: £7,000 a week

Elias Abouchabaka started his career with Hertha BSC as at 10-year-old. In 2015 he moved to RB Leipzig, and in 2018 was loaned to Greuther Furth to gain experience.

In FM 19 Abouchabaka is a very creative player. He is mentally strong (16 flair, 15 vision, 15 off the ball, 14 teamwork) and very good on the ball (15 first touch, 15 technique, 14 dribbling, 13 passing). He is also a good dead ball taker (14 corner, 12 free kick taking, 12 penalty taking).

All the best German wonderkids on Football Manager 2019