Football Manager 2019: PSG Team Guide, Player Ratings & Tactics

There is no question that Paris Saint-Germain are a footballing powerhouse, holding some of the finest talent, and the most expensive, in the world game. That said, the Parisians have yet to make even a significant dent in Europe, having only once got to the semi-finals of the Champions League, coming back in 1995.

That is your task on Football Manager 2019. To keep hold of the PSG dominance in France, but to take that across the continent a lift a first Champions League trophy.

RealSport gives you the blueprint to success at the Parc des Princes on Football Manager 2019.

Philosophies

You don’t have much to follow as PSG boss, with the only philosophy required of you being to sign high profile players. A dream for any manager.

Expectations

With such a simple philosophy, it comes as no surprise that the expectations at the club are very high. You will be expected to win do the domestic double and win both the Ligue 1 Conforma and French Cup trophies. In Europe, you will need to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup, with a target of the semis giving you an extra £3.5 million for your transfer budget.

Tactical style

You have plenty of options in terms of the tactical style at PSG, with the vertical tiki-taka perhaps the best style to go for. Control possession, tiki-taka and wing play can also be used, and for the bigger opponents in Europe you could go for fluid counter-attack.

Formation

We have decided to go for a simplistic 4-3-3 wide for PSG, but you can go more attacking with an aggressive 4-2-4 system against the minnows in Ligue 1. A 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 have been seen at the Parc des Princes this season.

Free signing Gianluigi Buffon brings plenty of experience in goal, with the back four of Daniel Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Bernat well-balanced.

Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot are the midfield trio, with the two most expensive players in the world Kylian Mbappe and Neymar flanking Edinson Cavani in attack.

On the bench go for Alphonse Areola, Presnel Kimpembe, Thomas Meunier, Christopher Nkunku, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Maxim Choupo-Moting.

-NOTE- Alphonse Areola, Presnel Kimpembe, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani are all on holiday for the Trophees des Champions.

Key players

With so much talent and money in this PSG squad, you should be licking your lips to get your hands on them and see the in action. With a blend of youth and experience, they are set to be at the top of the European game for the next decade.

Neymar – CA 5 star (189), PA 5 star (194)

It may come as a slight surprise to see Neymar as the highest-rated player at PSG, with the Brazilian struggling with some significant injury absences during his time in the French capital. That didn’t stop the world’s most expensive player from claiming the Ligue 1 player of the season award, after netting 19 goals and adding 13 assists in just 20 league games last season.

The £196 million Neymar has stats of 20 dribbling, 20 technique and 19 off the ball which take his CA to 189. This can still improve to a crazy 194 potential for the 26-year-old, which sees him valued at £94 million and with a wage of £625,000 a week.

Kylian Mbappe – CA 4.5 star (173), PA 4.5 star (196)

Kylian Mbappe comes in behind Neymar, and the French World Cup winner can feel hard done by to just have a 173 Current Ability rating on the game. The 19-year-old has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season, making him PSG’s top scorer.

Mbappe’s 173 CA can rise to an incredible 196 potential, so watch his stats of 20 pace, 19 acceleration and 18 technique receive greater support. The wonderkid is valued at £71 million with a wage of £300,000 a week.

Edinson Cavani – CA 4 star (170), PA 4 star (174)

The central feature of the attack completes the top three, with Edinson Cavani PSG’s all-time record goal scorer. The Uruguayan has bagged 192 goals for the club, winning four league titles and nine domestic cups during his time in France.

Cavani has abilities of 20 work rate, 19 stamina and 18 finishing on FM, which see his CA reach 170. This has fallen from a 174 potential, but the 31-year-old is still valued at £59 million with wages of £325,000 a week.

Young talent

PSG are not regarded for having a fantastic academy, having only been founded in 1970. Adrien Rabiot and Alphonse Areola and Presnel Kimpembe are three current first team players who have graduated from the academy, with Kingsley Coman, Mamadou Sakho and Jean-Kevin Augustin enjoying success elsewhere in Europe.

Moussa Diaby – CA 2 star (116), PA 2.5-3.5 star (140-170)

You may not be familiar with Moussa Diaby, but the winger has featured for the PSG first team 26 times. The 19-year-old is an understudy to the likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria and Choupo-Moting, but if injuries kick in, he could be thrust into the limelight. His 116 CA on FM can rise to a potential between 140 and 170, so expect big things to come for the French U20 international.

Loic Mbe Soh – CA 1.5 star (96), PA 2.5-3.5 star (140-170)

Loic Mbe Soh Is yet to taste first team action, but with a host of players absent for the Trophee des Champions curtain raiser, you may call the young defender into the squad. The 17-year-old Soh is the captain for France U18s, and with a 96 CA able to rise to a value between 140 and 170, he is a man for the future.

Stanley Nsoki – CA 2 star (116), PA 2-3 star (130-160)

The 19-year-old Stanley Nsoki is another defensive option for the future, with France U21 international picking up 14 appearances for the PSG first team. The left back’s 116 CA can improve to a potential between 130 and 160, making him a useful squad player for the years ahead.

Team report

Strengths Weaknesses Off the ball Goalkeeper depth Passing Wage budget Vision Overall depth Decisions Technique Composure Youth prospects Dribbling Finishing Tackling GK Command of area Flair Pace Leadership Star goalkeeper (Gianluigi Buffon) Star defenders (Daniel Alves, Thiago Silva)

Dynamics

Team Leaders - Gianluigi Buffon (VC), Thiago Silva (C), Edinson Cavani

Highly influential - Daniel Alves, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Adrien Rabiot, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Alphonse Areola

The Transfer Market

Starting transfer budget: £54 million

Remaining wage budget: £100,000 a week

Player to sell

It’s a healthy budget for PSG, but with the squad well-balanced at the moment, and the demand to buy the world’s best players, you will need to sell a member of the senior squad to bring in a replacement. That means the sword falls on Layvin Kurzawa, who is your second choice left back. It’s the weakest area of the squad, so look to sell him for around £5 million due to his injury, freeing up £105,000 a week in wages.

The only other man to say is the 22-year-old Levi Opdam who with a 113 PA, has no future at the club. You will only collect £100,000 for the right back, saving you just £4,000 a week in your wage budget.

Transfer targets

New transfer budget: £59 million

New remaining wage budget: £209,000 a week

World class left back

You have to target the best left backs in the world for your PSG, with the position one of few chinks in the Paris armour. Only Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and perhaps Real Madrid’s Marcelo are out of your price range, but you must still identify what signings present the most value for money.

Andrew Robertson would be a fantastic acquisition, with the Liverpool man costing a reasonable £38 million. The Scotland captain has wages of £80,000 a week, which would give you his 152 CA and 162 potential. Aged just 24, Robertson’s stats of 17 work rate, 16 stamina and 16 first touch will receive greater support in the coming seasons.

Alternative options

Player Age Club Country CA/ PA Value Wage Alex Sandro 27 Juventus Brazil 161/ 168 £45m £89k Nacho 28 R. Madrid Spain 155/ 158 £31m £80k Filipe Luis 32 A. Madrid Brazil 152/ 160 £9m £134k Alex Telles 25 FCP Brazil 151/ 154 £20m £22k Alex Grimaldo 22 Benfica Spain 147/ 163 £17m £18k

Contracts

Five players have contracts running out at the end of the season, with the most documented, Adrien Rabiot, something you must correct. The French international is set to leave the club for free, but you cannot afford to do that with a player of his talent.

Gianluigi Buffon and Dani Alves may be coming towards the end of their careers, but they are valuable members of the dressing room, and it may be worth giving them one more campaign in Paris. Backup goalkeeper Alphonse Areola will soon become your first choice so hit him with a new deal, but fringe man Levi Opdam can be shown the door.

Finances

As one of the richest clubs in the world, it is no surprise that PSG’s finances are in great health. The overall balance of the club will steadily increase at the end of the season and you are set to have a transfer budget close to £180 million by August 2020. The one area of concern is the decrease in the club’s profits, but if you maintain and improve the club’s success, that could soon change.

Success at home and abroad

We all know what the goal is for PSG, and it may just be a stretch to expect European glory in your first season in charge. That said, your squad may be at its strongest for some time with number 9 Edinson Cavani just beyond his peak aged 31. With plenty of opportunities to rest your star players for the big European games, the quarter-finals should be the minimum target this season, and aim to take down at least one of the big guns in Europe. It has never been done before at the club, but perhaps you are the man to lead them to European glory.

Full PSG Player Ratings