Football Manager 2019: Best Loan Signings

If you are a lower end top-flight side on FM19, and not blessed with cash, you will be considering bringing in some players on loan to pad out your squad. It's tricky to find loanees that can come into your starting lineup, but if you strike a solid wage-split deal with the parent club, it is possible.

RealSport runs through the best loan players at the beginning of Football Manager 2019. All of these players have a CA (Current Ability) rating of at least 177, with a full list in the table near the end of this page.

Divock Origi (CA 145 – PA 158)

Age: 23

Positions: ST, M (L), AM (L)

Club: Liverpool

Country: Belgium

Best stats: 18 pace, 17 adaptability, 16 professionalism

Wage: £45,000 a week

It's easy to forget that Divock Origi is still at Liverpool, with the striker or winger featuring for just 11 minutes this season. The 23-year-old Belgian international with 26 caps had a decent time on loan at Wolfsburg last year, scoring six times, but you expect that he will be heading on, whether temporarily or on a permanent basis soon.

Origi has 18 pace, 17 adaptability and 16 professionalism stats on Football Manager 2019, giving him a 145 CA. This can grow to a 158 potential, which can be yours this season for a share of his £45,000 a week wages.

Malcom (CA 143 – PA 150-180)

Age: 21

Positions: AM (RL)

Club: Barcelona

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 17 flair, 16 dribbling, 16 ambition

Wage: £75,000 a week

It’s a surprise to see Malcom listed for loan, given the 21-year-old has only just joined Barcelona from Bordeaux in a £37 million deal. He has featured only five times however, as he competes for a place out wide against Lionel Messi, Phillipe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Malcom would be an exceptional loan signing on FM 19 with his 143 CA and potential between 150 and 180. Abilities of 17 flair, 16 dribbling and 16 ambition can be yours for a share of his significant £75,000 a week wages.

Mijat Gacinovic (CA 132 – PA 141)

Age: 23

Positions: AM (CL), M (LC)

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Country: Serbia

Best stats: 17 agility, 16 versatility, 15 first touch

Wage: £13,000 a week

A regular for Eintracht Frankfurt over the past three seasons, it is a surprise to see Serbian international Mijat Gacinovic to be available for loan. The attacking midfielder or left winger perhaps needs to improve his end product, with just four goals and six assists for the Bundesliga club last term.

17 agility, 16 versatility and 15 first touch take Gacinovic to a 132 CA rating. Able to grow to a potential of 141, his wages are just £13,000 a week.

Scott McTominay (CA 132 – PA 120-150)

Age: 21

Positions: M (C)

Club: Manchester United

Country: Scotland

Best stats: 18 teamwork, 18 stamina, 17 work rate

Wage: £10,000 a week

Scott McTominay is respected by Jose Mourinho, with the 21-year-old called up to the first team by the Special One at Manchester United. Now a Scottish international, the central midfielder has played 29 times for the club, but with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Andreas Pereira to contend with, a loan move would make sense.

A 132 current ability rating can improve to a potential between 120 and 150 for McTominay. His stats of 18 teamwork, 18 stamina and 17 work rate come with wages of just £10,000 a week on FM 19.

Ademola Lookman (CA 129 – PA 158)

Age: 20

Positions: AM (LRC), M (RL)

Club: Everton

Country: England

Best stats: 17 acceleration, 16 determination, 15 pace

Wage: £23,000 a week

A loan spell at RB Leipzig last season got people talking about Ademola Lookman again, with the 20-year-old netting five goals and picking up four assists in 11 Bundesliga matches. Restricted to just 190 minutes of action so far this year, another loan move could be in order for the attacking midfielder.

17 acceleration, 16 determination and 15 pace lift his CA to 129, and that can continue to grow to a potential of 158. With wages of just £23,000 a week, Lookman is certainly worth considering.

Alex Berenguer (CA 128 – PA 145)

Age: 22

Positions: AM (LR), M (RL)

Club: Torino

Country: Spain

Best stats: 20 temperament, 15 adaptability, 15 versatility

Wage: £22,000 a week

A regular for Torino, left winger Alex Berenguer has made close to 40 appearances for the club after joining from Osasuna in the summer of 2017. The Spaniard is very experienced for a 22-year-old with over 110 professional games to his name, and would be a great addition to any squad, even on a temporary basis.

Berenguer has a 128 CA on FM 19, which consists of stats of 20 temperament, 15 adaptability and 15 versatility. Those will receive greater support as he nears a 145 potential, making him a shrewd loan move with wages of £22,000 a week.

Jan Bednarek (CA 126 – PA 145)

Age: 22

Positions: D (C)

Club: Southampton

Country: Poland

Best stats: 14 heading, 14 jumping, 14 strength

Wage: £20,000 a week

Jan Bednarek arrived at Southampton in 2017, and has never grabbed hold of a starting place despite being given opportunities. The centre back has made seven appearances for the club, and has in fact had all 11 of his Polish caps in the same time period. A loan move for the 22-year-old may just be what he needs to get his career going again.

14 heading, 14 jumping and 14 strength attributes take Bednarek to a 126 CA, which can improve to a potential of 145. Wages of £20,000 a week should be low enough for you to make a move.

Carles Alena (CA 125 – PA 158)

Age: 20

Positions: M (C), AM (C)

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Best stats: 18 flair, 17 loyalty, 17 first touch

Wage: £15,000 a week

One of Barcelona’s top talents coming through, Carles Alena may be in the first team mix this season. The former Spanish U19 international has nine senior appearances for the club to his name, and with a new-look midfield at the club with the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Arthur, the youngster may get his opportunity.

A 125 CA for Alena can improve to a solid potential of 158. His 18 flair, 17 loyalty and 17 first touch earn him wages of £15,000 a week at the Camp Nou.

Federico Valverde (CA 125 – PA 155)

Age: 19

Positions: DM, M (C)

Club: Real Madrid B

Country: Uruguay

Best stats: 16 adaptability, 16 temperament, 14 passing

Wage: £15,000 a week

It’s a real surprise to see Federico Valverde in Real Madrid’s B team on FM 19, after the Uruguay international made 24 appearances for the first team last season. The central midfielder does have to compete with Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos at the Bernabeu, explaining why he has featured just twice this term.

With wages of £15,000 a week he is a real bargain, holding a 125 CA and 155 potential. His best attributes include 16 adaptability, 16 temperament and 14 passing.

Adama Traore (CA 125 – PA 143)

Age: 22

Positions: M (C), AM (C)

Club: Monaco

Country: Mali

Best stats: 16 technique, 15 first touch, 15 agility

Wage: £23,000 a week

Not to be confused with the Wolves winger, Adama Traore hasn’t settle at Monaco since arriving from Lille in 2015. He has made 24 appearances since, scoring a useful five goals, but you wonder if aged 22, he will make it at the club.

Central midfielder and Mali international Traore has a £23,000 a week wage, and attributes of 16 technique, 15 first touch and 15 agility. His 125 current ability rating can improve to a potential of 143.

All the best Football Manager 2019 loan signings

Player A Pos Club Country CA PA W Divock Origi 23 ST M (L) AM (L) Liverpool Belgium 145 158 £45k Malcom 21 AM (RL) Barcelona Brazil 143 <150 £75k Mijat Gacinovic 23 AM (CL) M (LC) Eintracht Frankfurt Serbia 132 141 £13k Scott McTominay 21 M (C) Man United Scotland 132 <120 £10k Ademola Lookman 20 AM (LRC) M (RL) Everton England 129 158 £23k Alex Berenguer 22 AM (LR) M (RL) Torino Spain 128 145 £22k Jan Bednarek 22 D (C) Southampton Poland 126 145 £20k Carles Alena 20 M (C) AM (C) Barcelona Spain 125 148 £15k Federico Valverde 19 DM M (C) Real Madrid B Uruguay 125 155 £15k Oscar Melendo 20 M (C) M (R) AM (C) Espanyol Spain 125 <130 £10k Adama Traore 22 M (C) AM (C) Monaco Mali 125 143 £23k Ante Coric 21 AM (C) M (C) Roma Croatia 125 <130 £42k Chris Willock 20 AM (L) M (L) Benfica (SLB) England 122 <130 £4k Felipe Pires 23 M (LR) AM (LR) Hoffenheim Brazil 122 131 £9k Sehrou Guirassy 22 ST M (L) AM (L) Koln France 122 138 £14k Jonjoe Kenny 21 D (R) Everton England 122 150 £15k Joris Kayembe 23 AM (L) D (L) M (L) Nantes Belgium 121 132 £6k Sergio Cordova 20 ST M (R) AM (R) Augsburg Venezuela 121 143 £4k Hamza Choudhury 20 M (C) DM Leicester England 121 <120 £8k Anders Dreyer 20 AM (RLC) M (R) ST Brighton Denmark 120 140 £12k Gerard Gumbau 23 DM M (C) Leganes Spain 120 132 £11k Kevin N'Doram 22 DM D (C) M (C) Monaco France 120 144 £13k Sam Gallagher 22 ST Southampton England 120 143 £40k Oliver Burke 21 M (RL) AM (RL) West Brom Scotland 120 <130 £13k Luca Sangalli 23 M (C) Real San Sebastian (Sociedad) Spain 119 138 £6k Bassem Srarfi 21 AM (RL) Nice Tunisia 119 139 £9k Jose Mauri 22 M (C) DM AC Milan Argentina 119 139 £45k Joe Willock 18 M (C) Arsenal England 118 <130 £5k Louis Thompson 23 M (C) DM Norwich Wales 118 138 £15k Dzenis Burnic 20 DM M (C) Borussia Dortmund II Germany 117 140 £4k Luca Valzania 22 M (C) DM Atalanta Italy 117 143 £5k Matty Cash 20 M (CR) AM (R) Nottingham Forest England 117 <120 £3k Juninho Bacuna 20 M (CR) Huddersfield Holland 117 <120 £17k

A = AgeCA = Current Ability ratingPA = Potential Ability ratingW = Wage﻿