Football Manager 2019: Best Ligue 1 players

With the surge of Paris Saint-Germain into a footballing superpower, the French top-flight now has the quality to be compared against the other top leagues in Europe. If you are looking for the best players in the world to come into your side on Football Manager 2019, you have to look at Ligue 1.

These are the highest-rated players from Ligue 1 on FM19. They are the men with the highest Current Ability (CA) rating. CA and PA (Potential Ability) are indicated in-game by star ratings, but this is only in comparison to the rest of your squad in the opinion of your assistant manager. Looking at their specific score can help you identify who the best players are.

Neymar (CA 189 – PA 194)

Age: 26

Position: AM (LC), M (L), ST

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 20 dribbling, 20 technique, 19 off the ball

Value: £94 million

Wage: £633,000 a week

A sensational player, but you can argue that Neymar’s level has dropped since moving to France. The £196 million PSG signing from Barcelona didn’t exactly have a bad first season in the French capital however, scoring 28 goals, bagging 16 assists, four domestic trophies as well as the Ligue 1 player of the year award.

A superb 189 CA rating for Neymar can improve to a crazy 194 potential. His stats of 20 dribbling, 20 technique and 19 off the ball value him at £94 million, and with £633,000 a week wages you have a very slim chance of signing the Brazilian left winger any time soon.

Kylian Mbappe (CA 173 – PA 196)

Age: 19

Position: AM (R), ST

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Best stats: 18 flair, 17 dribbling, 17 off the ball

Value: £67 million

Wage: £322,000 a week

Kylian Mbappe has been stealing Neymar’s thunder seemingly ever since he followed him to the Parc des Princes. A £140 million fee has been backed up by 34 goals and 20 assists in 65 appearances for the clubs, those four trophies last year, as well as something Neymar hasn’t achieved, a World Cup trophy.

Mbappe is equally adept at playing on the right wing or up front on FM 19, and although it will be difficult to sign him with a value of £67 million and wages of £322,000, if the chance to sign him opens, don’t hesitate. His 173 CA can improve to a 196 PA, so his stats of 18 flair, 17 dribbling and 17 off the ball could get even scarier.

Edinson Cavani (CA 171 – PA 174)

Age: 31

Position: ST

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Uruguay

Best stats: 20 work rate, 19 stamina, 18 finishing

Value: £60.3 million

Wage: £318,000 a week

The third member of the PSG attacking trio, it’s clear to see playing alongside Neymar and Mbappe has brought the best out of Edinson Cavani. Although still dynamic in his own right, the Uruguayan offers strength and an aerial threat to the front three, helping him become the club’s record goal scorer with 176 goals in 257 games.

20 work rate, 19 stamina and 18 finishing on FM 19 take Cavani up to a 171 CA rating, but it may be just too much of an ask to get that back to his 174 potential at the age of 31. A £60.3 million value and £318,000 wages also make it very difficult to sign the striker.

Gianluigi Buffon (CA 167 – PA 171)

Age: 40

Position: GK

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Italy

Best stats: 20 determination, 20 loyalty, 20 positioning

Value: £5 million

Wage: £145,000 a week

A new arrival, aged 40, at PSG is Gianluigi Buffon. The veteran goalkeeper left Juventus after winning nine Serie A tiles and a World Cup in Italy, with the eyes firmly set on a Champions League success. Still one of the world’s best in the twilight of his career, will the Italian superstar get his final wish this season?

Perfect stats of 20 determination, 20 loyalty and 20 positioning add to Buffon’s 167 CA rating, which is only four shy of his 171 PA. Valued at just £5 million but with £145,000 a week wages, it’s in the balance as to whether you can sign him in the transfer window.

Marco Verratti (CA 161 – PA 164)

Age: 25

Position: DM, M (C)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Italy

Best stats: 18 flair, 17 first touch, 17 composure

Value: £50.6 million

Wage: £124,000 a week

In PSG’s midfield, Marco Verratti often goes unnoticed with the superstars up front, but the central midfielder is fantastic at winning the ball back in midfield, and then starting up attacks for his side. Still just 25, he already has five league titles to his name, but you wonder if a move away from France may be in order for him to make the most of his potential.

Abilities of 18 flair, 17 first touch and 17 composure on FM 19 take Verratti to a 161 CA score, which is surprisingly just three short of his 164 potential. The Italian international is valued at £50.6 million with a £124,000 a wage, making a move expensive, but plausible.

Thiago Silva (CA 160 – PA 164)

Age: 33

Position: D (C)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 17 determination, 17 tackling, 17 concentration

Value: £21.6 million

Wage: £275,000 a week

Now into defence, and Thiago Silva may not be the player he once was now aged 33, but he marshals the back line at PSG. The Brazilian centre back picked up a Serie A title with AC Milan before his five in Paris, and even added a Confederations Cup with Brazil in 2013. Even with those successes, it could be a career of "what if" with no Champions League or World Cup winners’ medals.

Silva’s 160 CA is only four away from his 164 potential on FM 19, and includes 17 determination, 17 tackling and 17 concentration attributes. A reasonable value of £21.6 million balances out his expensive wages of £275,000 a week wages, so you may want to hold fire until the end of the season to begin negotiations.

Daniel Alves (CA 159 – PA 164)

Age: 35

Position: D (R), WB (R), M (R)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 20 determination, 20 ambition, 20 pressure

Value: £4.2 million

Wage: £145,000 a week

Daniel Alves is a bit of a paradox. Without question, one of the best right backs the game has ever seen but aged 35 he found himself in the FIFA Team of the Year, despite losing his starting berth at PSG to Thomas Meunier. His reputation, complete with six La Liga titles, a Serie A, a Ligue 1, two UEFA Cups and three Champions League trophies, is perhaps what also helps him to sixth place in Ligue 1 on FM 19.

Alves has crazy stats of 20 determination, 20 ambition and 20 pressure on FM 19, explaining why is 159 CA is still close to his 164 potential. He too has a low value, just £4.2 million, but with hefty wages of £145,000 a week.

Angel Di Maria (CA 156 – PA 161)

Age: 30

Position: AM (LR), M (LC)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Argentina

Best stats: 17 first touch, 17 agility, 16 flair

Value: £29.4 million

Wage: £230,000 a week

Angel Di Maria is perhaps the ‘fourth man’ outside of PSG’s front trio, with the Argentine often having to settle for a place in central midfield. The traditionally left or right winger has had an exceptional career, picking up a Portuguese Primeira Liga, Spanish La Liga, two French Ligue 1 titles and a Champions League.

Valued at £29.4 million with a £230,000 a week wage, a move for Di Maria is certainly not out the question, and you would be getting some impressive stats of 17 first touch, 17 agility and 16 flair. Those help the Argentine to a 156 CA, only five behind his 161 potential.

Radamel Falcao (CA 156 – PA 161)

Age: 32

Position: ST

Club: Monaco

Country: Colombia

Best stats: 19 pressure, 18 ambition, 18 heading

Value: £31 million

Wage: £155,000 a week

At long last, a non-PSG player. Radamel Falcao has had a bumpy few years after smashing the goals in at Porto and Atletico Madrid, but then some poor loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea. He refound his form at Monaco in 2016-17 however, netting 30 goals as they usurped PSG for the title.

19 pressure, 18 ambition and 18 heading make Falcao a real asset up front on Football Manager 2019, and with a £31 million value with £155,000 a week wages, you may not have to break the bank to sign him. Aged 32, he is a risk, and his 156 CA will only fall more away from his 161 potential.

Marquinhos (CA 155 – PA 169)

Age: 24

Position: D (C)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 18 determination, 17 teamwork, 16 concentration

Value: £35 million

Wage: £230,000 a week

We finish with one last PSG player, and in the opinion of many, Marquinhos is the best defender at the Parc des Princes, not Thiago Silva. Aged 24, the younger man is fresher, but still has plenty of experience, representing the club 217 times.

Brazilian international Marquinhos has a 155 CA on FM 19, which can grow to a 169 potential. His stats of 18 determination, 17 teamwork and 16 concentration take his value to £35 million, with a wage of £230,000 a week.