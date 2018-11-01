Football Manager 2019: Best Bundesliga Players

Germany has long played home to excellent footballers. Along with their four World Cups and three European Championships on the international stage, the German clubs have been a consistent threat in European competitions, with Bayern Munich hoisting the Champions League on five occasions. Some truly great players have played in the Bundesliga over the years, but who are the best players now? Buying these players will cost you a pretty penny, but since when has quality been cheap?

For a full list of ALL the best Bundesliga players on FM19, see the table at the end of this page.

Manuel Neuer (CA 186 - PA 193)

Age: 32

Position: GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Best Attributes: Rushing Out (20), Throwing (20), Anticipation (20)

Value: £60 million

Wage: £250,000 a week

Manuel Neuer has long been considered the best goalkeeper in the world. The german shot-stopper has been with Bayern Munich since 2011 after making a £26 million move from Schalke. He quickly became the first choice for club and country, and despite missing almost all of last season and having a shaky 2018 World Cup he is still the best player in the Bundesliga.

In Football Manager 2019 Neuer is the best goalkeeper around. He has several 20 attributes, including composure and anticipation which only makes his other stats better (18 reflexes, 18 one on ones). Along with being a terrific shot-stopper, Neuer has excellent distribution skills (20 throwing, 19 kicking, 13 passing) making him the perfect goalkeeper for an attacking team.

Robert Lewandowski (CA 175 - PA 178)

Age: 29

Position: ST

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Poland

Best Attributes: Balance (20), Stamina (19), First Touch (18)

Value: £75 million

Wage: £275,000 a week

Robert Lewandowski made his mark in world football with Borussia Dortmund. He joined them in 2010 for just £4.1 million and helped them win back-to-back Bundesliga titles. He ended up leaving on a free transfer for Bayern in 2014 and has led their line ever since.

In FM 19 Lewandowski is an excellent striker. He possesses good physical traits (20 balance, 19 stamina, 19 natural fitness) to hold his own against defenders, is terrific with the ball at his feet and he has an eye for goal (18 first touch, 17 finishing, 16 technique). He can also start a good high press thanks to an excellent work ethic (18 work rate, 17 off the ball, 16 teamwork).

Mats Hummels (CA 169 - PA 171)

Age: 29

Position: D (C)

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Best Attributes: Composure (19), Anticipation (18), Positioning (18)

Value: £59 million

Wage: £170,000 a week

Like Lewandowski, Hummels made his name with Borussia Dortmund. He played 225 games with the club and was a constant thorn in the side of Bayern, who promptly offered £28.5 million for Hummels in 2016 and were able to get him. He has been a mainstay in the Munich defence ever since.

Mats Hummels has brilliant mental attributes (19 composure, 18 anticipation, 18 positioning) that underpin everything he does on and off the ball. His defensive stats are superb (17 tackling, 17 marking) and he is strong in the air too (16 jumping reach, 15 heading).

David Alaba (CA 168 - PA 174)

Age: 26

Position: D (L), WB (L), M (C)

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Austria

Best Attributes: Natural Fitness (19), Stamina (18), Teamwork (18)

Value: £59 million

Wage: £170,000 a week

David Alaba joined Bayern Munich in 2008 as a midfielder, and while he was extremely talented Bayern Munich had a glut of midfielders so converted him into a left back. He only went on to excel there too, quickly becoming Bayern's regular starter and a key contributor to their success.

Alaba is not your traditional full back in FM 19. While he has good speed (19 natural fitness, 18 stamina, 16 pace, 16 acceleration), it's talent on the ball that makes him so effective. He can keep the ball moving in possession (15 technique, 14 pass, 13 first touch) and has terrific mental attributes (18 teamwork, 17 work rate, 17 determination) to go along with all of that.

Thiago (CA 167 - PA 173)

Age: 27

Position: DM, AM (C), M (C)

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: Technique (19), Vision (19), First Touch (19)

Value: £58 million

Wage: £205,000 a week

Another Bayern player, Thiago arrived from Barcelona in 2013 with Pep Guardiola and fit into the Bayern Munich team very well. He has already made over 100 appearances for the club and also won over 30 caps for Spain.

Thiago is an excellent ball-player in FM 19. His ability to distribute possession is exceptional (19 vision, 19 technique, 19 first touch, 17 passing) and he is solid without the ball too (15 work rate, 14 tackling). His mental game is strong (18 anticipation, 18 composure, 14 positioning) as well.

Marco Reus (CA 167 - PA 168)

Age: 29

Position: AM (LC), M (L)

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Germany

Best Attributes: Off The Ball (18), Acceleration (18), Finishing (17)

Value: £61 million

Wage: £140,000 a week

Finally, a non-Bayern player. Marco Reus joined Borussia Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012 and has been an excellent servant for the club. Injuries have troubled his career, but when on the field he is brilliant. He scores almost a goal every other game for Dortmund and has been influential for the German national side.

In Football Manager 2019 Reus is a deadly winger. He still has electric burst (18 acceleration, 16 pace, 15 agility) and can cut in and punish defences (17 finishing). He isn't an elite creative force, but he is capable of setting up others (16 free kick taking, 16 decisions, 13 crossing, 12 passing).

James Rodriguez (CA 166 - PA 172)

Age: 26

Position: AM (LC), M (LC)

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Colombia

Best Attributes: First Touch (19), Composure (18), Technique (18)

Value: £60 million

Wage: £225,000 a week

The star of the 2014 World Cup, James Rodriguez's career has somewhat dipped since then. He spent just one year at Monaco before winning the golden boot in 2014 and making a huge £64 million move to Real Madrid. He struggled to get consistent playing time in Madrid and after three years found himself loaned out to Bayern Munich, he is now in the second season of that loan.

Rodriguez is a creative force in Football Manager 19. His ability to deliver deadly balls is outstanding (19 vision, 19 technique, 18 crossing) and he can find his way around defenders and score himself too (19 first touch, 16 finishing, 14 dribbling).

Jerome Boateng (CA 165 - PA 175)

Age: 29

Position: D (C)

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Best Attributes: Strength (18), Tackling (17), Anticipation (17)

Value: £57 million

Wage: £205,000 a week

Jerome Boateng started his career with Hertha Berlin and soon moved to Hamburg and then, in 2010, Manchester City. It was in 2011 that Bayern Munich came calling, offering City £1 million more than they had paid the previous season. Since joining the German giants Boateng has been excellent, if slightly inconsistent.

In FM 19 Boateng makes a terrific partner for Mats Hummels. He has terrific physical attributes (18 strength, 17 pace, 17 jumping reach) and good defensive skills too (17 marking, 17 tackling). Mentally he isn't as impressive as Hummels, but is still good (17 composure, 17 anticipation, 15 positioning).

Thomas Muller (CA 163 - PA 168)

Age: 28

Position: AM (RC), M (R), ST

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Best Attributes: Off The Ball (20), Stamina (19), Anticipation (19)

Value: £56 million

Wage: £250,000 a week

Thomas Muller has been with Bayern Munich for his whole career, breaking into the first team in 2009 and being a regular ever since. He's scored over 100 goals for his club and is nearing 100 caps for Germany too.

Muller is a versatile player with excellent mental attributes (20 off the ball, 19 anticipation, 18 concentration, 18 work rate). Those stats underpin the rest of his play both in front of goal (15 finishing, 15 penalty taking) and creating for others (12 passing, 12 technique).

Axel Witsel (CA 159 - PA 170)

Age: 29

Position: DM, M (C)

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Belgium

Best Attributes: Teamwork (19), Composure (18), Natural Fitness (18)

Value: £32.5 million

Wage: £130,000 a week

Axel Witsel made a name for himself with Standard Liege and then Benfica before making a big money move to Zenit St Petersburg in 2012. After some good seasons there, he moved to Quanjian in China for two seasons before making a return to Europe this year with Dortmund.

Witsel has terrific mental attributes (19 teamwork, 18 composure, 17 decisions) that help him be in the right place at the right time at both ends of the pitch. He can move the ball in possession well (15 technique, 15 first touch, 14 passing) and works hard to win it back (15 positioning, 14 work rate, 12 tackling).

Best Bundesliga players on Football Manager 2019