header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Football Manager

19 Apr 2019

Football Manager 2019: Bayern Munich Team Guide, Player Ratings & Tactics

Football Manager 2019: Bayern Munich Team Guide, Player Ratings & Tactics

Bayern may be the six-time defending Bundesliga champions, but can you take them back to the top of Europe on FM 19?

Jump To
link decal

Philosophies

link decal

Expectations

link decal

Tactical style

link decal

Formation

link decal

Key players

link decal

Manuel Neuer – CA 4.5 star (186), PA 4.5 star (193)

link decal

Robert Lewandowski – CA 4 star (175), PA 4 star (178)

link decal

David Alaba – CA 4 star (168), PA 4 star (174)

link decal

Young talent

link decal

Alphonso Davies – CA 2 star (127), PA 4-5 star (140-170)

link decal

Joshua Zirkzee – CA 1.5 star (108), PA 3-4 star (140-170)

link decal

Oliver Batista Meier – CA 1.5 star (104), PA 3-4 star (140-170)

link decal

Team report

link decal

Dynamics

link decal

The Transfer Market

link decal

Players to sell

link decal

Transfer targets:

link decal

Backup left back

link decal

Future starting striker

link decal

Contracts

link decal

Finances

link decal

Back to the top of Europe

link decal

Full Bayern Munich player ratings

Bayern Munich have had a tricky season, but it was always going to be with club saviour Jupp Heynckes departing and being replaced by former player and promising manager Niko Kovac. That said, the club have recovered and are now level on points with a stuttering Borussia Dortmund, and you would be foolish to bet against the quality of Bayern winning a seventh straight Bundesliga title. 

Favourites for the league, cup and one of the front runners in Europe, Bayern Munich are a great side to start your Football Manager 2019 journey on. With some aging players in their squad, there is enough of a challenge here to take Bayern back to being one of the best sides in the world. RealSport gives you the blueprint for success as you take the helm at the Allianz Arena. 

Philosophies

There are a few philosophies you need to follow as Bayern Munich manager, and on the pitch, you must play possession football. You will also need to sign young players for the first team and develop players using the club’s youth system

Expectations

The expectations are high at Bayern, and it won’t be a surprise that you need to win both the Bundesliga and German Cup in your first season in charge. The German Supercup may be marked as unimportant, but in Europe you must reach the semi-finals of the Champions Cup. Targeting a spot in the final will grant you an extra £6 million. 

Tactical style

There are a few options you can choose for your tactical style with Bayern given the attacking talents you have available. With one of your philosophies being to play possession football, it makes sense to go with control possession, but you can also use tiki-taka, vertical tiki-taka or wing-play.  

Formation

The 4-2-3-1 fits perfectly in the control possession tactical style, and with one of the finest number 10s in world football, James Rodriguez, it's almost a no-brainer. We have tweaked this slightly to have Javi Martinez in a deeper role to offer the back four more protection. Possible alternatives for the formation include a 4-3-3 or a 5-3-2.

Manuel Neuer takes his spot in goal, with the back four in front of the captain involving Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and David Alaba.

Javi Martinez is in defensive midfield, with Thiago slightly further ahead in a deep lying playmaker role. James Rodriguez is the number 10, operating between Thomas Muller and Franck Ribery whilst marksman Robert Lewandowski is up front.

On the bench go for Sven Ulreich, Niklas Sule, Rafinha, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry. Due to France winning the World Cup, Tolisso will not have returned from holiday before the German Supercup. 

Key players

Bayern are a world class outfit, with their top players among the best in the world. Some of them are starting to age however, so make sure you line up some youngsters to fill the void in the years ahead. 

Manuel Neuer – CA 4.5 star (186), PA 4.5 star (193)

Despite a couple of years hampered by injury and shaky form, Manuel Neuer is still one of the finest goalkeepers on the planet. Aged 32 however, this could be his last season or two at the top, so you will want him to show the form this season that has help him win six Bundesligas, four German Cups, a Champions League and a World Cup.

On FM, Neuer has stats of 20 rushing out, 20 throwing and 20 composure which build towards a 186 CA. This has fallen slightly from 193, but there is no reason why he can’t get back to those heights. Valued at £60 million and with £250,000 a week wages, could you be tempted to cash in Neuer before his ability drops? 

Robert Lewandowski – CA 4 star (175), PA 4 star (178)

This Bayern side is built around Robert Lewandowski, with the Pole netting 281 goals since arriving in Germany. He does turn 30 at the start of the season, so he is another man who you cannot rely on for the foreseeable future. That won’t stop him racking up the goals in the next two seasons, though. 

Lewandowski has a 175 CA on FM, which is only just off his 178 potential. Abilities of 20 balance, 19 natural fitness and 19 stamina see him valued at £75 million and wages of £275,000 a week. 

David Alaba – CA 4 star (168), PA 4 star (174)

David Alaba is one of the younger stars in Bayern’s side, with the left back still only 26. The Austrian has been one of the best players in his position on the planet ever since he made his breakthrough at Bayern, but we are still waiting for him to kick on. With aging players around him, perhaps it is time for the versatile defender to reach his potential. 

Alaba has stats of 19 natural fitness, 18 stamina and 18 teamwork to give him a CA of 168. This has time to reach his 174 PA, meaning he is valued at £59 million and receives £170,000 a week in wages. 

Young talent

David Alaba, Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Toni Kroos are the more recent graduates to have starred for the first team, following in the footsteps of Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Franz Beckenbauer. Who are the next crop coming through to take first team spots? 

Alphonso Davies – CA 2 star (127), PA 4-5 star (140-170)

Alphonso Davies arrived in January after starring in his homeland for Vancouver Whitecaps. Eight goals and 10 assists in the MLS created shockwaves for the 17-year-old, with Bayern the first to pounce for the already nine times capped Canadian international. With a 127 CA on Football Manager able to rise to somewhere between 140 and 170, this is a youngster to keep an eye on. 

Joshua Zirkzee – CA 1.5 star (108), PA 3-4 star (140-170)

Not a name you will be familiar with, but Joshua Zirkzee could be one of the contenders to fill Robert Lewandowski’s striking spot in a few years. The 17-year-old Dutchman has netted 16 goals in 19 U17 games, and 17 in 24 U19 matches. He also stands at 193cm tall, making him a great aerial option. The forward has a 108 CA on the game, rising to a potential between 140 and 170. 

Oliver Batista Meier – CA 1.5 star (104), PA 3-4 star (140-170)

A promising German youth international, Oliver Batista Meier has represented Die Maanschaft’s U15, U16 & U17 sides. For Bayern, he is yet to reach the first team, but 33 goals in the youth teams last season for the left winger has surely edged him closer to senior minutes. A 104 CA can rise to a potential between 140 and 170 for the 18-year-old. 

Team report

Strengths Weaknesses
DribblingFormations Faced (4-1-4-1 DM)
FinishingOverall Depth
HeadingGoalkeeper Depth
Off the ballDefence Depth
PassingAttack Depth
Composure
Vision
GK Aerial reach
Decisions
Coaching & Scouting staff
First touch
Technique
Flair
Youth prospects
Balance
Stamina
Agility
Determination

Dynamics

Team Leaders - Thomas Muller (VC), Manuel Neuer (C), Franck Ribery

Highly influential - Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Rafinha, Javi Martinez, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago

The Transfer Market

Starting transfer budget: £99 million

Remaining wage budget: £700,000 a week

Players to sell

With a small squad which is aging in areas, there is no need to sell any of your players, especially with a large budget. The only men you can consider shipping his backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to give game time to the young and promising Christian Fruchtl, but that would be a high risk move.  

Renato Sanches is an option to send away on loan, but if you do, he must be replaced, preferably with a defensive midfielder. 

Transfer targets:

New transfer budget: £99 million

Remaining wage budget: £700,000 a week

Backup left back

David Alaba is the only left back in the senior side, following the departure of Juan Bernat to PSG during the summer. Rafinha can fill in there, but you are one injury away in the full backs positions from facing a crisis. 

With Alaba yet to enter his prime, you will want a young left back you can grow to put pressure on the Austrian. Celtic’s Kieran Tierney looks to have outgrown the Scottish Premiership, and if he wants to improve, he must leave and challenge himself. On FM, the Scottish international has a 142 CA which can improve to an incredible 170, and at a price of £27 million he is a must buy. The 21-year-old’s wages start at just £18,000 a week, giving you stats of 19 determination, 17 bravery and 16 leadership. 

Alternative options

Player Age Club Country CA/ PA Value Wage
Ferland Mendy23LyonFrance142/ 156£13m£24k
Alex Grimaldo22BenficaSpain147/ 163£17m£18k
Junior Firpo21Real HispalisSpain132/ <140£2m£13k
Guilherme Arana21SevillaSpain134/ 158£5m£26k
Ayrton Lucas21Spartak MoscowBrazil132/ 147£4m£22k

Future starting striker

As we have already mentioned, you will need a striking alternative in a season or two’s time, with Robert Lewandowski just about to hit 30. With a shortage of forwards in the squad at the moment, you have no options outside of starters Lewandowski and Thomas Muller. This will ease next season with the arrival of youngster Jann-Fiete Arp, but he may be too raw to earn starts.

Andrea Belotti is a man who can offer goals straight off the bat, and aged 24 he is coming towards his prime. The Italian international has been the main man for Torino with his 17 heading, 17 strength and 17 anticipation stats, which help him achieve a 150 CA, which can improve to a potential of 168. 

Alternative options

Player Age Club Country CA/ PA Value Wage
Timo Werner22RB LeipzigGermany151/ 165£29m£52k
Patrik Schick22RomaCzech Rep.141/ 164£13m£80k
Jean-Kevin Augustin21RB LeipzigFrance134/ 161£7m£68k
Moise Kean25JuventusItaly138/ 146£3m£70k
Patrick Cutrone20AC MilanItaly142/ <140£14m£35k

Contracts

Three men have contracts expiring at Bayern Munich, and you are only likely to replace one of them. Rafinha is your back up full back, and although a replacement could be likely next season, you will want to keep the 32-year-old Brazilian on your books for another year.

As for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, even though they can still offer quality for you this season, their abilities will drop dramatically this season as they enter the final year or two of their careers. Both could retire come the season’s end.  

Finances

With that transfer budget, it won’t surprise you that Bayern have healthy finances starting with their rapidly increasing bank balance. Turnover is expected to rise than fall after next season, but this could be connected to the aging squad.

Your profits will decrease dramatically after this season, perhaps due to shirt sales, but if you find replacements for Ribery and Robben next summer, and slowly add more youth to this squad, that could all change. 

Back to the top of Europe

It’s a bizarre situation at Bayern, as the club both has a sense of ‘the beginning of the end’ of one chapter and a ‘fresh start’ of a new one. It does mean that you may only be able to compete for the Champions Cup this season and next, but if names like Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry start baring fruit, it can be a seamless transition.

With that big transfer budget, it is important to look to the future, as it would be a serious waste to splash it on players who can only do the business for a handful of seasons. You should not be signing anyone older than 26 as you look to create your own legacy at Bayern Munich, taking them back to the European glory days of old. 

Full Bayern Munich player ratings

Player Age Pos Role Duty Role Ability CA/ PA
Starting lineup
Manuel Neuer32GKSKAttack Support4.5 star186/ 193
Joshua Kimmich23DRWB FBAny3 star158/ 169
Jerome Boateng29CDBPDDefend Cover3.5 star165/ 175
Mats Hummels29CDBPDDefend Cover3.5 star167/ 173
David Alaba26DL WBLWB CWB FBAny4 star168/ 174
Javi Martinez29DMAnchorDefend3 star154/ 178
Thiago27MCAP DLPAny4 star167/ 173
Thomas Muller28ST AMRPF RaumdeuterAttack3.5 star163/ 168
James Rodriguez27AMCAM APSupport Attack3 star161/ 172
Franck Ribery35MLIW WP IFSupport Attack3 star154/ 178
Robert Lewandowski29STPFAttack4 star175/ 178
Substitutes
Sven Ulreich29GKSKDefend2.5 star137/ 137
Niklas Sule22DCCD NCB BPDDefend Cover3 star155/ 168
Rafinha32DR WBRWB FB CWBAny2.5 star140/ 151
Corentin Tolisso23MCB2B MezzalaSupport3 star152/ 165
Leon Goretzka23MCB2BSupport3 star150/ 173
Kingsley Coman23MR AMRWingerAttack3 star153/ 171
Serge Gnabry23AML MLIFAttack Support2.5 star149/ 157
Reserves
Arjen Robben34AMR MRIFAttack Support3 star151/ 180
Renato Sanches20MCMezzala B2BSupport Attack2.5 star137/ 165
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy