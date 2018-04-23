Football Manager 2018 Wonderkids: All the best Portuguese players to sign

Portugal shocked all of Europe two years ago, somehow winning Euro 2016 in France. The Portuguese played far from the most attractive football at the tournament, but credit where’s it due, the side got the job done with some robust defending in the knockout stages.

Current Ballon d’Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo hails from Portugal, but will we ever see someone of his stature hail from there again? A Selecao das Quinas has also produced the likes of Eusebio, Rui Costa and Luis Figo, so we look at who from their current youngsters can go on to become some of the very best in the world on FM 18.

What is a wonderkid?

These wonderkids are all aged 23 and under. They hold a potential ability (PA) rating of at least 145, meaning they can improve to become some of the best players in the world.

Bernardo Silva (CA 159 – PA 175)

Age: 22

Position: AM (RLC), M (R)

Club: Manchester City

Best attributes: 17 technique, 17 dribbling, 17 first touch

Value: £42 million

Wage: £98,000 a week

Bernardo Silva has had to be patient for regular opportunities at Manchester City, but the right winger is now showing his quality. The 22-year-old scored 10 goals and notched 12 assists for Monaco last season, as they won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semifinals.

Silva has stats of 17 technique, 17 dribbling and 17 first touch on FM, giving him a current ability rating of 159. This can improve to an impressive potential of 175, which will cost around the £100 million mark, with wages of £98,000 a week.

Goncalo Guedes (CA 153 – PA 171)

Age: 20

Position: AM (R), M (RL), ST

Club: Valencia (on loan from PSG)

Best attributes: 17 professionalism, 17 loyalty, 16 pace

Value: £34 million

Wage: £43,000 a week

After impressing at an early age for Benfica, Goncalo Guedes perhaps made the switch to PSG too early. The 20-year-old is now on loan at Valencia, where he's scored five and assisted nine times this season. A permanent switch to the Spanish side could now be on the cards for the right winger.

Guedes has a 153 CA which can improve to a 171 potential. For his stats of 17 professionalism, 17 loyalty and 16 pace you will need more than £100 million, with wages upwards of £43,000 a week.

Raphael Guerreiro (CA 151 – PA 170)

Age: 23

Position: D (L), WB (L), M (LC), AM (L)

Club: Dortmund

Best attributes: 17 natural fitness, 17 composure, 17 teamwork

Value: £28 million

Wage: £34,000 a week

A consistent performer for Borussia Dortmund, Raphael Guerreiro is one of the best left back in the world. The 23-year-old can also operate as a wide or central midfielder, making him a real asset for the German side, who he won the German Cup with last season.

17 natural fitness, 17 composure and 17 teamwork give Guerreiro a 151 CA rating on the game. This can rise to a potential of 170, costing just under £70 million with wages starting at £34,000 a week.

Gelson Martins (CA 151 – PA 170)

Age: 22

Position: AM (RL)

Club: Sporting

Best attributes: 19 flair, 18 dribbling, 18 technique

Value: £15 million

Wage: £30,000 a week

An in demand winger, Gelson Martins has been on fire for Sporting Lisbon for the past few seasons. The 22-year-old has scored 18 goals and notched 23 assists since the start of last season, causing him to be linked with moves to Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Martins has stats of 19 flair, 18 dribbling and 18 technique on the game, giving him a 151 current ability score. For his potential of 170 you will need £45 million and wages upwards of £30,000 a week.

Ruben Neves (CA 142 – PA 168)

Age: 20

Position: DM, M (C)

Club: Wolves

Best attributes: 19 professionalism, 16 passing, 16 creativity

Value: £15 million

Wage: £30,000 a week

Part of the Wolves revolution, Ruben Neves amazingly swapped Porto for Wolverhampton last summer. The 20-year-old’s move looks to be vindicated as the Molineux club top the Championship as we enter the run-in.

Defensive or central midfielder Neves has a 142 CA rating which consists of 19 professionalism, 16 passing and 16 creativity. With his potential at 168, you will need around £50 million to sign him with wages of £30,000 a week.

Francisco Geraldes (CA 135 – PA 168)

Age: 22

Position: AM (C), M (C)

Club: Rio Ave (on loan from Sporting)

Best attributes: 20 adaptability, 17 creativity, 16 passing

Value: £4.2 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

After making just four appearances for Sporting last season, Francisco Geraldes has gone out on loan to Rio Ave in search of more minutes. The attacking midfielder has made over 30 appearances so far this term, chipping in with three goals and nine assists.

The Portugal U21 international has attributes of 20 adaptability, 17 creativity and 16 passing which give him a 135 CA. His potential of 168 will cost you £40 million and wages upwards of £4,000 a week.

Andre Silva (CA 144 – PA 167)

Age: 21

Position: ST

Club: AC Milan

Best attributes: 18 professionalism, 16 ambition, 16 work rate

Value: £17 million

Wage: £63,000 a week

After smashing in 21 goals for Porto last season, Andre Silva hasn’t found the same form at AC Milan, but has produced the goods in the Europa League. All of the 21-year-old’s goals have come in the competition this season, netting eight times in 12 games.

The striker will cost close to £100 million on the game, with wages of £63,000 a week. That will get you his stats of 18 professionalism, 16 ambition and 16 work rate, which give him a 144 CA and 167 PA.

Renato Sanches (CA 139 – PA 167)

Age: 19

Position: M (C), DM, AM (C)

Club: Swansea (on loan from Bayern)

Best attributes: 18 work rate, 17 natural fitness, 17 ambition

Value: £3.2 million

Wage: £26,000 a week

It’s been a tough two years for Renato Sanches. The 19-year-old central midfielder took the Portuguese league by storm with Benfica, earning him a big money move to Bayern Munich, but it looks to be another case of too much too soon. After starring at Euro 2016 with Portugal, Sanches was starved of playing time at Bayern, and now on loan at Swansea he is a shadow of the player he once was.

Sanches has stats of 18 work rate, 17 natural fitness and 17 ambition, giving him a 139 CA. His potential of 167 will cost you around £80 million, with his wages starting at £26,000 a week.

Bruno Fernandes (CA 149 – PA 166)

Age: 22

Position: M (C), AM (C)

Club: Sporting

Best attributes: 18 adaptability, 17 flair, 16 long shots

Value: £13 million

Wage: £14,000 a week

After spending the early stages of his career in Italy, Bruno Fernandes has returned to Portugal at the ideal time. The 22-year-old central midfielder is on course for the best return in his career so far, with 13 goals and 15 assists so far in the campaign.

The Portuguese international will set you back around £30 million with wages upwards of £14,000 a week. That will get you his 149 CA, which consist of 18 adaptability, 17 flair and 16 long shots. With a potential of 166, Fernandes is a player you should consider.

Joao Felix (CA 116 – PA 165)

Age: 17

Position: AM (CRL), M (C)

Club: SLB B

Best attributes: 15 first touch, 15 technique, 15 pressure

Value: £360,000

Wage: £2,000 a week

If you are looking for a player right at the start of his career, then you must look at Benfica’s Joao Felix. The 17-year-old has already appeared for Portugal U21s after scoring 13 goals and assisting six more so far for Benfica’s youth sides.

The attacking or wide midfielder has stats of 15 first touch, 15 technique and 15 pressure giving him a useful CA of 116 on FM 18. This can improve to a potential of 165, costing around the £50 million mark with wages of £2,000 a week.

More Portuguese wonderkids

Player Age Pos Club CA/ PA Value Wage Nelson Semedo 23 D (R) WB (R) Barcelona 150/ 164 £14m £62k Joao Cancelo 23 D (R) WB (R) M (R) AM (R) Inter 146/ 164 £11m £63k Ricardo Pereira 23 D (R) AM (R) WB (R) FCP 147/ 160 £10m £6k Bruma 22 M (LR) AM (LR) RBL 141/ 160 £12m £65k Andre Horta 20 M (C) AM (LC) SLB 134/ 160 £1m £5k Rui Pedro 19 ST Boavista 112/ 160 £300k £4k Ruben Dias 20 D (C) SLB 134/ 155 £3m £4k Pedro Rodrigues 20 DM Estoril* 120/ 155 £500k £3k Andre Moreira 21 GK Atletico Madrid 119/ 155 £500k £2k Rony Lopes 21 AM (RLC) M (RL) Monaco 135/ 154 £8m £21k Joao Carvalho 20 M (C) AM (LC) SLB 126/ 154 £1m £2k Rui Pires 19 DM M (C) FCP B 116/ 154 £300k £3k Helder Costa 23 AM (RL) Wolves 135/ 152 £12m £25k Ivan Cavaleiro 23 AM (LR) Wolves 132/ 150 £8m £28k Ruben Semedo 23 D (C) DM Villarreal 136/ 149 £5m £22k Ruben Vezo 23 D (CR) Valencia 136/ 148 £4m £22k Daniel Podence 21 AM (RLC) Sporting 136/ 148 £4m £3k Iuri Medeiros 23 AM (RLC) Sporting* 133/ 148 £3m £3k Ricardo Horta 22 AM (RL) M (RL) Braga 132/ 148 £1m £5k Gil Dias 20 AM (LRC) Fiorentina* 126/ 148 £4m £9k Pedro Silva 20 GK Sporting B 110/ 148 £200k £1k Carlos Mane 23 M (RL) AM (RLC) Sporting 136/ 146 £5m £6k Joao Palhinha 22 DM D (C) Sporting 131/ 146 £2m £5k Rafa Soares 22 D (L) WB (L) M (L) Portimonense 123/ 145 £1m £2k Francisco Ramos 22 M (C) Vitoria 121/ 145 £500k £3k Nuno Santos 22 AM (RL) M (L) Rio Ave 119/ 145 £500k £4k Raphael Guzzo 22 M (C) Reus 110/ 145 £500k £3k

*Denotes player is on loan

Who have you signed on FM? Let us know in the comments section below.

Looking for wonderkids on FM18?

Best Wonderkid Centre Backs

Best Wonderkid Left Backs

Best Wonderkid Right Backs

Best Wonderkid Wingers

Best Wonderkid Strikers

Best Wonderkid Attacking Midfielders

Best Wonderkid Brazilians

Best French Wonderkids

Best Belgian Wonderkids

Best Argentine Wonderkids

Best Wonderkid Goalkeepers

Best Spanish Wonderkids

Best Dutch Wonderkids

Best Italian Wonderkids

Best African Wonderkids

On a tight budget?

Contract Expiry Signings 2018 (First Season)

Contract Expiry Signings 2019 (Second Season)

Contract Expiry Signings 2020 (Third Season)

Best Free Agents

Bargain Centre Backs

Bargain Wingers

Bargain Strikers

Bargain Attacking Midfielders

Bargain Right Backs

Bargain Left Backs