Football Manager 2018 Wonderkids: All the best French players to sign

Make no bones about it, France should have won Euro 2016. Perhaps a slight lack of experience cost them in the end, but there is no doubt Les Bleus produced the best football of the tournament. Fast forward two years, and France are looking to make amends at the World Cup in Russia. Even more young talent has come through in the past 18 months, and you wouldn’t bet against them going deep into the tournament.

The French have one of the largest pools to pick from in terms of players, and it will be interesting to see who coach Didier Deschamps will take to Russia. With so many young stars, we look at the best French wonderkids to sign on Football Manager 2018. All these youngsters are aged 23 and under with a potential ability (PA) rating of at least 150.

For a full list of our French wonderkid, visit the table at the bottom of this page.

Kylian Mbappe (CA 147 – PA 170-200)

Age: 18

Positions: ST, AM (RL)

Club: Paris SG (on loan from Monaco)

Best attributes: 18 flair, 18 adaptability, 18 ambition

Value: £47 million

Wage: £17,000 a week

The biggest young talent in world football, there is a reason behind his massive £166 million move from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain. The 18-year-old bagged 26 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season, as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semifinals.

With Mbappe only on an initial loan deal which will be made permanent next summer, you will have to wait 12 months before moving for him. His transfer fee is likely to be well over £200 million, with his wages of £17,000 set for a large increase, so you won’t be able to get hold of him unless you hack the game to give yourself a mammoth transfer budget. Mbappe’s 147 current ability rating can improve to a potential between 170 and 200, with his best stats his 18 flair, 18 adaptability and 18 ambition.

﻿Anthony Martial (CA 150 – PA 160-190)

Age: 21

Positions: AM (L), ST

Club: Manchester United

Best attributes: 18 temperament, 18 dribbling, 18 acceleration

Value: £33 million

Wage: £110,000 a week

A frustrating man to watch for Manchester United fans, but there are signs that this could be the season that things all click into place for Anthony Martial. However, despite showing promise with 11 goals so far this term, the arrival of fellow left winger Alexis Sanchez could hinder the 21-year-old Martial.

Martial, who can also play as a striker, has stats of 18 temperament, 18 dribbling and 18 acceleration, giving him a CA of 150. You will need a bid of just over £100 million to snap up his 160-190 PA, with his wages currently £110,000 a week.

Theo Hernandez (CA 134 – PA 160-190)

Age: 19

Positions: D (L), WB (L), M (L), AM (L)

Club: Real Madrid

Best attributes: 15 ambition, 15 pace, 15 stamina

Value: £5 million

Wage: £103,000 a week

A superb loan spell at Alaves last season caused Real Madrid to pinch left back Theo Hernandez off rivals Atletico. The 19-year-old is the perfect understudy to the experienced Marcelo, and it will be a smooth transition when Hernandez become the first choice in a few years’ time.

French U20 international Hernandez has a 134 CA which can rise to a potential between 160 and 190. For his 15 ambition, 15 pace and 15 stamina you will need £75 million and wages of £103,000 a week.

Ousmane Dembele (CA 162 – PA 185)

Age: 20

Positions: M (RL), AM (RLC)

Club: Barcelona

Best attributes: 18 pace, 17 flair, 17 ambition

Value: £52 million

Wage: £206,000 a week

Another youngster subject to a massive move last summer, Ousmane Dembele switched Borussia Dortmund for Barcelona in a £136 million move. The 20-year-old has been hit by injuries since, but with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez now both in their 30s, Barca are now looking ahead to the future.

Wide midfielder or winger Dembele will set you back well over £200 million, with wages of £206,000 a week. That will get you his 162 current ability rating, which can rise to a 185 potential. His best stats include 18 pace, 17 flair and 17 ambition.

Alban Lafont (CA 124 – PA 150-180)

Age: 18

Positions: GK

Club: Toulouse

Best attributes: 17 jumping, 17 pressure, 15 ambition

Value: £3 million

Wage: £8,000 a week

A very promising goalkeeper, you can expect Alban Lafont to be moving on from Toulouse in the near future. The 18-year-old already has over 90 games for the French club under his belt, keeping a clean sheet in a third of them. Lafont has been linked with a move to Arsenal as a long-term replacement for Petr Cech, but it may all depend upon whether Toulouse beat the drop, as they lie just one point clear of the relegation zone in Ligue 1.

Lafont’s stats of 17 jumping, 17 pressure and 15 ambition give him a CA of 124. With a potential between 150 and 180, you will need a bid upwards of £70 million to get hold of him his wages of £8,000 likely needing to be increased.

Willem Geubbels (CA 98 – PA 150-180)

Age: 15

Positions: ST, AM (RL)

Club: Lyon

Best attributes: 16 temperament, 14 jumping, 14 natural fitness

Value: £300,000

Wage: £100 a week

At 15, Willem Geubbels is one of Football Manager’s unknown prospects. However, the striker or winger has played four games for Lyon this season, which is remarkable given his age. Expect a bright future for the youngster who has already worked his way up to French U18 level.

16 temperament, 14 jumping and 14 natural fitness take Geubbels to a 98 current ability rating. You will need just £5 million to get hold of his potential between 150 and 180, but expect an advancement on his £100 a week wages.

Claudio Gomes (CA 92 – PA 150-180)

Age: 17

Positions: DM

Club: Paris SG

Best attributes: 15 aggression, 15 natural fitness, 14 agility

Value: £200,000

Wage: £1,000 a week﻿

Claudio Gomes is yet to play for PSG, but given the 17-year-old is the captain of the France U18 side, he has been earmarked for a promising career. The defensive midfielder is of the Claude Makelele mould, standing at just five foot four inches tall, so his technical ability and work rate must be superb.

Gomes will set you back £25 million, with wages of only £1,000 a week. That will get you his 15 aggression, 15 natural fitness and 14 agility, providing him with a 92 CA and PA between 150 and 180.

﻿﻿Amine Gouiri (CA 90 – PA 150-180)

Age: 17

Positions: ST, AM (L)

Club: Lyon

Best attributes: 14 crossing, 14 dribbling, 14 decisions

Value: £200,000

Wage: £3,000 a week

Despite being just 17 years’ old, Amine Gouiri has already represented Lyon eight times. The striker or left wingers scored an incredible 20 goals in just 15 games for France U17s, and he now has five in four for the U18s. Lyon are managing his development well, and he could become a first team regular next season.

14 crossing, 14 dribbling and 14 decisions give Gouiri a 90 CA. This can grow to a potential between 150 and 180, costing just £5 million and wages of £3,000 a week.

Thomas Lemar (CA 149 – PA 172)

Age: 21

Positions: AM (LRC), M (L)

Club: AS Monaco

Best attributes: 18 sportsmanship, 17 technique, 17 free kick taking

Value: £25 million

Wage: £89,000 a week

Subject to recent interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, Thomas Lemar has kept his head down and continued to show his quality at Monaco. The left winger scored 14 goals and notched 17 assists in Monaco’s fantastic campaign last season, putting him in with a shout of going to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 21-year-old Lemar will cost you around £120 million with wages of £89,000 a week. That will get you his 149 CA and 172 PA, with stats of 18 sportsmanship, 17 technique and 17 free kick taking.

Kingsley Coman (CA 153 – PA 171)

Age: 21

Positions: M (LR), AM (LRC)

Club: Bayern

Best attributes: 19 pace, 18 ambition, 17 temperament,

Value: £31 million

Wage: £69,000 a week

With Franck Ribery out injured earlier in the campaign, it has provided Kingsley Coman with the chance to impress at Bayern Munich this season. The winger has scored six goals and grabbed eight assists, which isn’t quite good enough for a club of Bayern’s stature. With Ribery and Arjen Robben coming towards the end of their careers, you wonder if the club has faith in Coman going forward.

The 21-year-old has stats of 19 pace, 18 ambition and 17 temperament on the game, giving him a CA of 153. His potential of 171 will set you back just under £100 million with wages of £69,000 a week.

More French wonderkids

Player Age Pos Club CA/ PA Value Wage Aymeric Laporte 23 D (C) Athletic Bilbao 153/ 170 £21m £146k Samuel Umtiti 23 D (CL) Barcelona 160/ 167 £47m £111k Dayot Upamecano 18 D (C) RBL 128/ 167 £6m £41k Corentin Tolisso 22 M (C) DM AM (C) Bayern 152/ 165 £27m £120k Adrien Rabiot 22 M (C) DM PSG 147/ 165 £21m £51k Lucas 21 D (CL) WB (L) Atletico Madrid 135/ 165 £5m £20k Benjamin Pavard 21 D (CR) Stuttgart 129/ 165 £4m £8k Presnel Kimpembe 21 D (C) PSG 141/ 164 £10m £35k Kurt Zouma 22 D (CR) Stoke* 149/ 162 £42m £40k Tiemoue Bakayoko 22 DM M (C) Chelsea 142/ 162 £25m £120k Jean-Kevin Augustin 20 ST M (R) AM (R) RBL 131/ 161 £8m £68k Vincent Koziello 21 M (C) Nice 127/ 159 £5m £8k Benjamin Mendy 23 D (L) WB (L) Man City 146/ 156 £23m £100k Wylan Cyprien 22 M (C) DM AM (C) Nice 130/ 154 £5m £6k Abdou Diallo 21 D (CL) Mainz 129/ 153 £4m £13k Arthur Masuaku 23 D (L) WB (L) M (L) West Ham 133/ 150 £10m £40k

